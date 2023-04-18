The Cleveland Cavaliers host the New York Knicks in Game 2 of their first-round playoff matchup on Tuesday night. The No. 4 Cavs are trying to bounce back at home after dropping Game 1 to the No. 5 Knicks on Saturday. The Knicks got 27 points from Jalen Brunson in Game 1, and Julius Randle returned from injury to add 19 points in a closely contested victory. The Cavs, meanwhile, are searching for their first playoff win without LeBron James since 1998.

Below is everything you need to know for Game 2, including live streaming info, storylines and a prediction.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 2

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | Date: Tuesday, April 18

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

TV channel: TNT | Live stream: TNT app

Odds: Cavaliers -5.5; O/U: 214 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Donovan Mitchell was sensational in his first playoff game as a Cavalier, but his 38 points were not enough. Mitchell connected on 14 of his 30 field-goal attempts, while the rest of the Cavs shot 22 of 59 from the floor and mustered only 59 points. Wing depth is an area that has especially hurt Cleveland, and CBS Sports' Sam Quinn pointed out the team's trust issues after Game 1.

The Knicks, meanwhile, picked up their first road playoff win since 2013 in Game 1 and can take a commanding series lead if they can steal another game in Cleveland before the series shifts to Madison Square Garden this weekend. The Knicks have not started a series up 2-0 on the road since 1999 when, they swept the Atlanta Hawks in the second round and wound up reaching the NBA Finals. Brunson continued his strong season in Game 1, posting 21 of his 27 points after halftime. Key role player Josh Hart hurt his ankle in Game 1, but is reportedly expected to play Tuesday night.

Prediction

The Cavs will do everything they can to avoid a 2-0 series deficit, but this series has the feel that every game will be tight. Pick: Knicks +5.5