Who's Playing

New York @ Cleveland

Current Records: New York 3-2; Cleveland 4-1

What to Know

The New York Knicks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Cleveland Cavaliers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 29 of last year. The Knicks are on the road again Sunday and play against Cleveland at 6 p.m. ET Oct. 30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland will be strutting in after a victory while New York will be stumbling in from a defeat.

New York ended up a good deal behind the Milwaukee Bucks when they played this past Friday, losing 119-108. Small forward R.J. Barrett (20 points) was the top scorer for New York.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Cavaliers ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Friday with a 132-123 win over the Boston Celtics. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 75-62 deficit. Cleveland's small forward Caris LeVert was on fire, shooting 6-for-8 from downtown and finishing with 41 points and seven dimes.

The Knicks are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Now might not be the best time to take New York against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

New York is now 3-2 while the Cavaliers sit at 4-1. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New York have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.30%, which places them second in the league. As for Cleveland, they enter the game with only 105.2 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.21

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland have won 18 out of their last 25 games against New York.