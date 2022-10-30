Who's Playing
New York @ Cleveland
Current Records: New York 3-2; Cleveland 4-1
What to Know
The New York Knicks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Cleveland Cavaliers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 29 of last year. The Knicks are on the road again Sunday and play against Cleveland at 6 p.m. ET Oct. 30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland will be strutting in after a victory while New York will be stumbling in from a defeat.
New York ended up a good deal behind the Milwaukee Bucks when they played this past Friday, losing 119-108. Small forward R.J. Barrett (20 points) was the top scorer for New York.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Cavaliers ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Friday with a 132-123 win over the Boston Celtics. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 75-62 deficit. Cleveland's small forward Caris LeVert was on fire, shooting 6-for-8 from downtown and finishing with 41 points and seven dimes.
The Knicks are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Now might not be the best time to take New York against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
New York is now 3-2 while the Cavaliers sit at 4-1. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New York have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.30%, which places them second in the league. As for Cleveland, they enter the game with only 105.2 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.21
Odds
The Cavaliers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
Cleveland have won 18 out of their last 25 games against New York.
- Apr 02, 2022 - Cleveland 119 vs. New York 101
- Jan 24, 2022 - Cleveland 95 vs. New York 93
- Nov 07, 2021 - Cleveland 126 vs. New York 109
- Jan 29, 2021 - New York 102 vs. Cleveland 81
- Jan 15, 2021 - Cleveland 106 vs. New York 103
- Dec 29, 2020 - New York 95 vs. Cleveland 86
- Feb 03, 2020 - New York 139 vs. Cleveland 134
- Jan 20, 2020 - New York 106 vs. Cleveland 86
- Nov 18, 2019 - New York 123 vs. Cleveland 105
- Nov 10, 2019 - Cleveland 108 vs. New York 87
- Feb 28, 2019 - Cleveland 125 vs. New York 118
- Feb 11, 2019 - Cleveland 107 vs. New York 104
- Dec 12, 2018 - Cleveland 113 vs. New York 106
- Apr 11, 2018 - New York 110 vs. Cleveland 98
- Apr 09, 2018 - Cleveland 123 vs. New York 109
- Nov 13, 2017 - Cleveland 104 vs. New York 101
- Oct 29, 2017 - New York 114 vs. Cleveland 95
- Feb 23, 2017 - Cleveland 119 vs. New York 104
- Feb 04, 2017 - Cleveland 111 vs. New York 104
- Dec 07, 2016 - Cleveland 126 vs. New York 94
- Oct 25, 2016 - Cleveland 117 vs. New York 88
- Mar 26, 2016 - Cleveland 107 vs. New York 93
- Dec 23, 2015 - Cleveland 91 vs. New York 84
- Nov 13, 2015 - Cleveland 90 vs. New York 84
- Nov 04, 2015 - Cleveland 96 vs. New York 86