Cavaliers vs. Knicks: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks basketball game
Who's Playing
New York @ Cleveland
Current Records: New York 14-36; Cleveland 13-37
What to Know
The New York Knicks are on the road again tonight and play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
The Knicks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, winning 92-85. The top scorer for New York was small forward Marcus Morris (28 points).
Meanwhile, the game between Cleveland and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Cleveland falling 131-112 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Cleveland was down 105-78 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Cleveland back was the mediocre play of point guard Darius Garland, who did not have his best game; he finished with 15 points on 5-for-15 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 32 minutes on the court.
New York is now 14-36 while Cleveland sits at 13-37. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New York has only been able to knock down 43.60% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Cavaliers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 49% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Knicks as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 217
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.
Series History
Cleveland have won 14 out of their last 18 games against New York.
- Jan 20, 2020 - New York 106 vs. Cleveland 86
- Nov 18, 2019 - New York 123 vs. Cleveland 105
- Nov 10, 2019 - Cleveland 108 vs. New York 87
- Feb 28, 2019 - Cleveland 125 vs. New York 118
- Feb 11, 2019 - Cleveland 107 vs. New York 104
- Dec 12, 2018 - Cleveland 113 vs. New York 106
- Apr 11, 2018 - New York 110 vs. Cleveland 98
- Apr 09, 2018 - Cleveland 123 vs. New York 109
- Nov 13, 2017 - Cleveland 104 vs. New York 101
- Oct 29, 2017 - New York 114 vs. Cleveland 95
- Feb 23, 2017 - Cleveland 119 vs. New York 104
- Feb 04, 2017 - Cleveland 111 vs. New York 104
- Dec 07, 2016 - Cleveland 126 vs. New York 94
- Oct 25, 2016 - Cleveland 117 vs. New York 88
- Mar 26, 2016 - Cleveland 107 vs. New York 93
- Dec 23, 2015 - Cleveland 91 vs. New York 84
- Nov 13, 2015 - Cleveland 90 vs. New York 84
- Nov 04, 2015 - Cleveland 96 vs. New York 86
