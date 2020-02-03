Cavaliers vs. Knicks: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

New York @ Cleveland

Current Records: New York 14-36; Cleveland 13-37

What to Know

The New York Knicks are on the road again tonight and play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The Knicks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, winning 92-85. The top scorer for New York was small forward Marcus Morris (28 points).

Meanwhile, the game between Cleveland and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Cleveland falling 131-112 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Cleveland was down 105-78 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Cleveland back was the mediocre play of point guard Darius Garland, who did not have his best game; he finished with 15 points on 5-for-15 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 32 minutes on the court.

New York is now 14-36 while Cleveland sits at 13-37. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New York has only been able to knock down 43.60% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Cavaliers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 49% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Knicks as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 217

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland have won 14 out of their last 18 games against New York.