Cavaliers vs. Knicks: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

New York @ Cleveland

Current Records: New York 11-32; Cleveland 12-31

What to Know

After six games on the road, the Cleveland Cavaliers are heading back home. They will square off against the New York Knicks at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with four consecutive losses for the Cavaliers and three for New York.

The Cavaliers needed just a quick three to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 118-116 to the Chicago Bulls. Cleveland was up 73-56 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for New York as they fell 90-87 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. The top scorer for New York was PF Marcus Morris (20 points).

The losses put Cleveland at 12-31 and New York at 11-32. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cavaliers rank second in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 18.1 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Knicks are stumbling into the game with the second most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 22.5 on average. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts the Knicks in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET

Monday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

Cleveland have won 14 out of their last 17 games against New York.