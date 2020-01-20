Cavaliers vs. Knicks: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks basketball game
Who's Playing
New York @ Cleveland
Current Records: New York 11-32; Cleveland 12-31
What to Know
After six games on the road, the Cleveland Cavaliers are heading back home. They will square off against the New York Knicks at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with four consecutive losses for the Cavaliers and three for New York.
The Cavaliers needed just a quick three to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 118-116 to the Chicago Bulls. Cleveland was up 73-56 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead.
Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for New York as they fell 90-87 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. The top scorer for New York was PF Marcus Morris (20 points).
The losses put Cleveland at 12-31 and New York at 11-32. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cavaliers rank second in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 18.1 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Knicks are stumbling into the game with the second most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 22.5 on average. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts the Knicks in a difficult position.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland have won 14 out of their last 17 games against New York.
- Nov 18, 2019 - New York 123 vs. Cleveland 105
- Nov 10, 2019 - Cleveland 108 vs. New York 87
- Feb 28, 2019 - Cleveland 125 vs. New York 118
- Feb 11, 2019 - Cleveland 107 vs. New York 104
- Dec 12, 2018 - Cleveland 113 vs. New York 106
- Apr 11, 2018 - New York 110 vs. Cleveland 98
- Apr 09, 2018 - Cleveland 123 vs. New York 109
- Nov 13, 2017 - Cleveland 104 vs. New York 101
- Oct 29, 2017 - New York 114 vs. Cleveland 95
- Feb 23, 2017 - Cleveland 119 vs. New York 104
- Feb 04, 2017 - Cleveland 111 vs. New York 104
- Dec 07, 2016 - Cleveland 126 vs. New York 94
- Oct 25, 2016 - Cleveland 117 vs. New York 88
- Mar 26, 2016 - Cleveland 107 vs. New York 93
- Dec 23, 2015 - Cleveland 91 vs. New York 84
- Nov 13, 2015 - Cleveland 90 vs. New York 84
- Nov 04, 2015 - Cleveland 96 vs. New York 86
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Buy or Sell: Zion debut takes the cake
The No. 1 overall pick is expected to make his debut this week against the Spurs
-
Lakers' Davis available vs. Celtics
Davis has missed almost two weeks of action after taking a scary fall on his backside against...
-
Sabonis gets first triple-double in win
Sabonis finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, as the Pacers won in Denver for...
-
NBA DFS advice, best Jan. 20 lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks back on top
It was a short run in the No. 1 spot for the Lakers, who were outdone by the Bucks this week
-
Raptors vs. Hawks odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Monday's Raptors vs. Hawks matchup 10,000 times.
-
Lakers make statement in win vs. Houston
The Lakers and Rockets battled it out in what could be a playoff preview
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset