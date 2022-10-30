The Cleveland Cavaliers will try to extend their four-game winning streak when they face the New York Knicks on Sunday night. Cleveland lost its season opener at Toronto, but it has been perfect since then. New York, meanwhile, had its three-game winning streak snapped in a 119-108 loss at Milwaukee on Friday night.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET. Cleveland is favored by 4 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Knicks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 221.5.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks spread: Cavaliers -4

Cavaliers vs. Knicks over/under: 221.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Knicks money line: Cleveland -180, New York +152

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland has been one of the most impressive teams in the NBA so far this season, winning four straight games since losing to Toronto by three points in its opener. The Cavaliers are coming off a big upset win at Boston, knocking off the Celtics in overtime as 7-point underdogs. Small forward Caris LeVert exploded for 41 points and seven assists after failing to reach the 15-point mark in his first four games of the year.

The Cavaliers have been boosted by the addition of star guard Donovan Mitchell from Utah, as he leads the team in scoring with 31.0 points per game. Power forward Evan Mobley and center Jarrett Allen have been too much to handle in the paint, combining for nearly 30 points and 18 rebounds per contest. The Cavaliers have covered the spread in four of their five games this season and have won four of the last five meetings between these teams.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York's two losses have come on the road against Memphis and Milwaukee, but the Knicks have also picked up a pair of blowout wins along with an overtime victory against Charlotte. They have scored at least 108 points in all five of their outings, giving them one of the NBA's top offenses thus far. Power forward Julius Randle leads a balanced lineup with 19.0 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

Small forward R.J. Barrett and point guard Jalen Brunson are each averaging more than 18 points per game, while shooting guard Evan Fournier is adding 11.0 points. Cleveland is coming off an overtime win on the road, which could lead to a hangover on Sunday. The Knicks have been an excellent team to back on the road, as they have covered the spread in 11 of their last 13 games away from home.

