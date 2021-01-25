Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Cleveland

Current Records: Los Angeles 13-4; Cleveland 8-8

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers are on the road again Monday and play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Lakers will be strutting in after a victory while Cleveland will be stumbling in from a loss.

Los Angeles strolled past the Chicago Bulls with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 101-90. The team accrued 63 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Los Angeles' power forward Anthony Davis did his thing and had 37 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Cleveland was pulverized by the Boston Celtics 141-103 on Sunday. Cleveland was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 73-51.

The Lakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 7-2 ATS in away games but only 10-7 all in all.

Los Angeles is now 13-4 while the Cavaliers sit at 8-8. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Los Angeles comes into the contest boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in the league at 104.3. Less enviably, Cleveland is stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 104.3 on average. They might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lakers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Lakers, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Cleveland have won six out of their last nine games against Los Angeles.

Injury Report for Cleveland

Larry Nance Jr.: Out (Wrist)

Kevin Love: Out (Calf)

Matthew Dellavedova: Out (Concussion)

Injury Report for Los Angeles