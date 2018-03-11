Cavaliers vs. Lakers: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel
Cavs and Lakers play for first time since big trades on deadline day
How to watch Cavaliers at Lakers
- Date: Sunday, March 11
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
SportsLine odds
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Visit SportsLine now to see the strong pointspread pick by No. 1 NBA Expert Larry Hartstein (41-24 last 65 picks).
Analysis
There are a number of storylines heading into Sunday night's primetime national TV matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers. The biggest of which, probably, is that it will be the first time the two teams have played since their big trade on deadline day, which say Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye and a first-round pick go to L.A. in exchange for Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson.
Surprisingly, the two teams have actually had the same record since the trade, each going 7-5. The Cavs, after starting out hot with their new additions, have sputtered since the All-Star break, losing most recently on Friday night against the Clippers. They'll return to the Staples Center for this game, looking to defeat not only the Lakers, but the L.A. nightlife. The good news for them, is that after a Saturday night off in L.A., they don't have to play until 6 p.m. local time, as compared to an afternoon game.
Cleveland isn't too worried about playoff seeding, but they would prefer to get this win and remain the third seed. As much as LeBron James would make them the favorites in any first round series, regardless of their seed, it would be a lot easier to have home court advantage in the first round.
With the Lakers -- especially Lonzo Ball -- playing well, the players on both teams facing their old teams and LeBron playing on national TV in L.A., this contest should be plenty of fun.
