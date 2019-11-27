Cavaliers vs. Magic: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Cleveland (home) vs. Orlando (away)

Current Records: Cleveland 5-12; Orlando 6-10

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

It looks like Cleveland got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They needed just a quick three to secure the win on Monday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 108-106. Cleveland's defeat came about despite a quality game from PF Larry Nance Jr., who posted a double-double on 20 points and 13 rebounds.

As for Orlando, it looks like Orlando got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. The game between the Magic and the Detroit Pistons was not particularly close, with the Magic falling 103-88.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland comes into the matchup boasting the fewest fouls per game in the league at 18.2. Orlando is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the game with only 18.4 fouls per game on average, good for second best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.50

Odds

The Magic are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cavaliers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 206

Series History

Cleveland have won ten out of their last 15 games against Orlando.