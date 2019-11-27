Cavaliers vs. Magic: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Cavaliers vs. Magic basketball game
Who's Playing
Cleveland (home) vs. Orlando (away)
Current Records: Cleveland 5-12; Orlando 6-10
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.
It looks like Cleveland got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They needed just a quick three to secure the win on Monday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 108-106. Cleveland's defeat came about despite a quality game from PF Larry Nance Jr., who posted a double-double on 20 points and 13 rebounds.
As for Orlando, it looks like Orlando got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. The game between the Magic and the Detroit Pistons was not particularly close, with the Magic falling 103-88.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland comes into the matchup boasting the fewest fouls per game in the league at 18.2. Orlando is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the game with only 18.4 fouls per game on average, good for second best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.50
Odds
The Magic are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cavaliers as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 206
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland have won ten out of their last 15 games against Orlando.
- Oct 23, 2019 - Orlando 94 vs. Cleveland 85
- Mar 14, 2019 - Orlando 120 vs. Cleveland 91
- Mar 03, 2019 - Cleveland 107 vs. Orlando 93
- Nov 05, 2018 - Orlando 102 vs. Cleveland 100
- Feb 06, 2018 - Orlando 116 vs. Cleveland 98
- Jan 18, 2018 - Cleveland 104 vs. Orlando 103
- Jan 06, 2018 - Cleveland 131 vs. Orlando 127
- Oct 21, 2017 - Orlando 114 vs. Cleveland 93
- Apr 04, 2017 - Cleveland 122 vs. Orlando 102
- Mar 11, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Orlando 104
- Oct 29, 2016 - Cleveland 105 vs. Orlando 99
- Mar 18, 2016 - Cleveland 109 vs. Orlando 103
- Jan 02, 2016 - Cleveland 104 vs. Orlando 79
- Dec 11, 2015 - Cleveland 111 vs. Orlando 76
- Nov 23, 2015 - Cleveland 117 vs. Orlando 103
