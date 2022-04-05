The Orlando Magic will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Amway Center. Orlando is 20-59 overall and 10-29 at home, while Cleveland is 43-36 overall and 19-20 on the road. The Magic have won seven of the last nine meetings between these teams.

Cleveland is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Magic vs. Cavaliers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 219.

Magic vs. Cavaliers spread: Magic +8.5

Magic vs. Cavaliers over-under: 219 points

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando has lost six consecutive games following its 118-88 setback against the Knicks on Sunday. The Magic have lost seven games by 30-plus points this season and were without three starters in Sunday's loss. Rookie Franz Wagner had started 78 straight games prior to an ankle injury keeping him out of the loss to New York.

Jalen Suggs (ankle) and Wendell Carter Jr. (wrist) were both out as well, while leading scorer Cole Anthony exited with a toe injury in the first quarter. Carter Jr. has already been ruled out for Tuesday's game, while Wagner, Suggs and Anthony are all questionable. The Magic did get 51 points from their bench against the Knicks, so that is a positive sign as the end of their season approaches.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Cleveland appears destined for a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament after losing six of its last eight games. The Cavaliers are 2.5 games back of Chicago and Toronto for sixth place in the standings. They only have three games remaining in the regular season, so Cleveland would need to win out and receive some help from the Bulls or Raptors to avoid the play-in tournament.

Darius Garland led Cleveland with 23 points in a 112-108 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday. The Cavaliers are playing without starting center Jarrett Allen (finger) and rookie Evan Mobley (ankle). Cleveland has only covered the spread once in its last seven games against Orlando.

How to make Magic vs. Cavaliers picks

