An Eastern Conference showdown has the Cleveland Cavaliers (47-10) heading on the road to play the Orlando Magic (29-30) on Tuesday. The Cavs have won seven straight games. They knocked off the Memphis Grizzlies 129-123 in their previous contest. The Magic are winners in three of their last four games. On Feb. 23, Orlando blew out the Washington Wizards 110-90. Darius Garland (hip) is questionable for the Cavs. Jalen Suggs (quad) is out for the Magic.

Tipoff from Kia Center in Orlando is at 7:30 p.m. ET. This will be the second contest between these teams this season, and Cleveland beat Orlando 120-109 on Nov. 1. Cleveland is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Cavaliers vs. Magic odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points scored is 224. Before locking in any Magic vs. Cavaliers picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Cavs vs. Magic spread: Cleveland -6.5

Cavs vs. Magic over/under: 224 points

Cavs vs. Magic money line: Cleveland -277, Orlando +225

ORL: The Magic are 28-30-1 against the spread this season

CLE: The Cavs are 37-19-1 against the spread this season

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Guard Donovan Mitchell excels as a shot creator. Mitchell averages a team-high 24.2 points with 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He's making 39.6% of his 3-pointers from beyond the arc. In Sunday's win over the Grizzlies, Mitchell had 33 points, six assists and went 4-of-8 from downtown.

Center Jarrett Allen is an impactful defender and presence in the lane. Allen is 11th in the NBA in rebounds (10.4) and second in field-goal percentage (70.7%) with 13.6 points per game. The Texas product has compiled a double-double in seven of his last eight games. On Feb. 20 versus the Nets, Allen had 16 points and 20 rebounds.

Why the Magic can cover

Forward Franz Wagner is a consistent scorer who can attack the mid-range area and in the lane. Wagner averages 25.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. The Michigan product has tallied 25-plus points in six of his last 10 outings. On Feb. 20 versus the Hawks, Wagner finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Forward Paolo Banchero provides Orlando with an all-around playmaker. Banchero logs 22.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. In the Feb. 12 win over the Hornets, Banchero had 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

