The Cleveland Cavaliers look to win their 17th game in a row and earn a season sweep of the Orlando Magic when they meet in a key Eastern Conference matchup on Sunday. Orlando is coming off a 118-111 loss at Minnesota on Friday, while Cleveland defeated Memphis 133-124 that same night. The Magic (31-37), the eighth seed in the East, are 13-21 on the road this season. The Cavaliers (56-10), the top seed in the conference, are 30-4 on their home court.

Tipoff from Rocket Arena in Cleveland is set for 1 p.m. ET. Cleveland has won both previous meetings this season, including a 122-82 win in the last meeting on Feb. 25. The Cavaliers are 11-point favorites in the latest Magic vs. Cavaliers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 220.5. Before making any Cavaliers vs. Magic picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 21 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 148-107 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 19-10 (65%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Magic vs. Cavs 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Cavs vs. Magic:

Magic vs. Cavaliers spread: Cleveland -11

Magic vs. Cavaliers over/under: 220.5 points

Magic vs. Cavaliers money line: Cleveland -562, Orlando +411

ORL: The Magic have hit the game total under in 40 of their last 62 games (+15.80 units)

CLE: The Cavaliers have hit the money line in 57 of their last 70 games (+38.10 units)

Magic vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Magic vs. Cavaliers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Cavaliers can cover

With Donovan Mitchell (groin) listed as questionable, Cleveland will look to get added offense from elsewhere, including veteran point guard Darius Garland. In 62 games, all starts, Garland is averaging 21 points, 6.7 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 30.4 minutes. He is coming off a near double-double with 20 points, nine assists, four steals and two rebounds in the win at Memphis on Friday. He scored 30 points and added eight assists, four rebounds and four steals in a 109-104 win over Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Power forward Evan Mobley is coming off a double-double against the Grizzlies on Friday. He poured in 22 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, dished out three assists and blocked two shots. In the win over Brooklyn on Tuesday, he scored 21 points and added nine rebounds and six assists. In 59 games, all starts, he is averaging 18.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 blocks in 30.3 minutes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Magic can cover

Power forward Paolo Banchero has been on a tear of late. He has registered back-to-back double-doubles, including a 43-point and 10-rebound effort in Friday's loss to the Timberwolves. He scored 34 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, dished out four assists and made four steals in a 113-93 win at New Orleans on Thursday. In 34 games, all starts, he is averaging 25.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 34 minutes.

Veteran small forward Franz Wagner has reached double-figure scoring in 43 consecutive games this season. In 48 games, all starts, he is averaging 24.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 33.7 minutes. He had 16 points, four assists and four rebounds in Friday's loss. Against New Orleans on Thursday, he registered 27 points, six rebounds and five assists. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Magic vs. Cavs picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Cavs vs. Magic 10,000 times and is leaning Under the total, projecting 217 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Magic vs. Cavaliers on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Magic vs. Cavaliers spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.

Where to bet on NBA games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on NBA games today, along with the various NBA sportsbook promos they currently offer.