The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers are 21-40 overall and 12-16 at home, while Orlando is 18-43 overall and 8-20 on the road. The Magic have won their last six games against the Cavaliers.

Cleveland is favored by 3.5-points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Magic odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 208.5.

Cavaliers vs. Magic spread: Cavaliers -3.5

Cavaliers vs. Magic over-under: 208.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Magic money line: Cleveland -165, Orlando +145



What you need to know about the Cavaliers



Cleveland was easily handled by Toronto on Monday, 112-96. Isaac Okoro (20 points) was the top scorer for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland missed 8-of-13 shots from the field and scored 13 points, ending a streak of six games with 20-plus points. Cleveland has lost three straight games and six of seven.

The Cavaliers are worst in the league in points per game, with only 104 on average. Collin Sexton and Isaiah Hartenstein are both out for Wednesday's game because of concussion related issues. Matthew Dellavedova remains out with a neck injury. Larry Nance Jr. is expected to be shut down for the rest of the season because of a thumb injury.

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando lost to the Los Angeles Lakers at home on Monday, 114-103. Wendell Carter Jr. had a down game, missing 7-of-11 shots from the field in 28 minutes as he finished with 10 points and eight rebounds. The Magic have lost six consecutive games and 12 of 13. Chuma Okeke made 7-of-12 shots from the field and had 18 points.

Cole Anthony had 15 points and seven assists on Monday. The Magic have only been able to knock down 43 percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. James Ennis III (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game. Terrence Ross (back) is doubtful and Otto Porter Jr. (foot) remains out.

How to make Magic vs. Cavaliers picks

