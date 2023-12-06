An Eastern Conference bout is set to take place on Wednesday when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers enter tonight's contest having won four of their last five games on the road. Meanwhile, the Magic currently rank second in the East with a 14-6 record, just one game back of the Boston Celtics.

The Cavaliers are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Magic odds, and the over/under is 224.5 points. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 92-50 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Orlando vs. Cleveland. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Cavaliers vs. Magic spread: Cavaliers -4.5

Cavaliers vs. Magic over/under: 224.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Magic money line: Cavaliers: -180, Magic: +151

Cavaliers vs. Magic picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Magic

The Magic unfortunately witnessed the end of their nine-game winning streak on Saturday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Magic as they lost 129-101 to Brooklyn. The Magic have not had much luck with the Nets recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The Magic are loaded with young talent, including Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Cole Anthony. Wagner paces Orlando with 20.7 points per game, while Banchero is leading the squad with 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Jalen Suggs has been a nuisance on defense, averaging 1.9 steals. Offensively, the Magic are averaging 114.3 points per game.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Meanwhile, Cleveland beat Detroit 110-101 on Saturday. The Cavaliers got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jarrett Allen out in front who dropped a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

The Cavaliers are led by Donovan Mitchell, who's scoring 27.1 points per game. Evan Mobley has also been extremely productive. The 6'11" forward is averaging 16.0 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He's knocking down 56.5% of his field goals and he's finished with a double-double in eight of his last 11 outings.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Magic picks

The model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Magic 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in nearly 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Magic vs. Cavaliers, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that is on a 92-50 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.