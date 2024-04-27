After getting blown out in Game 3, the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers look to rebound when they face the fifth-seeded Orlando Magic in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Saturday in the 2024 NBA playoffs. Orlando took charge from the start on Thursday and cruised to a 121-83 win over Cleveland to cut the series deficit to 2-1. The Cavaliers (48-34), who finished second in the Central Division behind the Milwaukee Bucks, are looking to advance past the first round since losing to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals in 2017-2018. The Magic (47-35), who won the Southeast Division, have not gotten out of the first round since the 2009-2010 season, when they lost in six games to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tipoff from Kia Center in Orlando, Fla., is set for 1 p.m. ET. Cleveland leads the all-time series 69-66, but Orlando holds a 5-4 edge in the postseason. The Magic are 2-point favorites in the latest Cavaliers vs. Magic odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 201.5. Before making any Magic vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters the second week of the 2024 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 90-58 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following the model has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cavs vs. Magic and just locked in its picks and Game 3 predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Magic vs. Cavs:

Cavaliers vs. Magic spread: Orlando -2

Cavaliers vs. Magic over/under: 201.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Magic money line: Cleveland +113, Orlando -134

CLE: The Cavaliers have hit the fourth quarter game total under in 47 of their last 76 games (+15.90 units)

ORL: The Magic have won 30 of their last 42 games at home (+17.35 units on ML)

Cavaliers vs. Magic picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Magic can cover

Power forward Paolo Banchero has dominated in the postseason. In the Game 3 win, he registered a double-double with a career playoff-high 31 points and 14 rebounds. It was his first double-double of the postseason and 13th of the year. He also had two triple-doubles during the regular season. In three playoff games, all starts, he is averaging 25.3 points, eight rebounds, 4.3 assists and one steal in 37 minutes of action.

Orlando is also led by small forward Franz Wagner. He averages 17.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 35 minutes this series. During the regular season, Wagner was at 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 32.5 minutes. Wagner closed out the regular season with a big game against Milwaukee on April 14. In that game, he scored 25 points, while grabbing five rebounds and three assists. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell will look to get back in the groove, after scoring 30 points in the opener and just missing a double-double with 23 points and eight rebounds in Game 2. During the regular season, Mitchell dominated the Magic, averaging 27.3 points, 7.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals in 34.7 minutes. He was held to 13 points in Game 3, but still managed seven assists and five rebounds. In 55 regular season games, all starts, Mitchell averaged a team-high 26.6 points, 6.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 35.3 minutes.

Also helping power Cleveland is center Jarrett Allen. In three postseason starts, he is averaging 15.7 points, 15.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 32.7 minutes. Allen is coming off respectable numbers in Game 3, with 15 points and eight boards. But he was a big reason for the Cavaliers' 96-86 Game 2 victory. Not only did he score 16 points, but he dominated the boards, registering 20 rebounds. He had 16 points and 18 rebounds in Game 1. See which team to pick here.

How to make Magic vs. Cavaliers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 205 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can see the picks only at SportsLine.

So who wins Cavaliers vs. Magic, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Magic vs. Cavaliers spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 90-58 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.