The No. 4 seed Cleveland Cavaliers head back home to host the No. 5 seed Orlando Magic on Tuesday for Game 5 in their 2024 NBA playoff series. After winning both games at home to open the series, the Magic flipped the switch in Games 3 and 4 to even the series at 2-2. On April 27, Orlando defeated the Cavaliers 112-89 to even the series.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. The Cavaliers are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Cavaliers vs. Magic odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 202.

Magic vs. Cavaliers spread: Cleveland -4.5

Magic vs. Cavaliers over/under: 202 points

Magic vs. Cavaliers money line: Cleveland -195, Orlando +162

ORL: 53-33 ATS this season

CLE: 11-7 ATS this season when spread is between -3 and -6

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Guard Donovan Mitchell is the go-to option for the Cavs. Mitchell can shoot off the dribble or get downhill to score in the lane. The Louisville product is averaging 21 points, four rebounds and five assists per game. In Cleveland's Game 2 win, Mitchell had 23 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

Center Jarrett Allen is an effective player on both ends of the floor. Allen is stout in the lane as a rim protector and rebounder. The 26-year-old also has a knack for taking efficient shots around the basket. He leads the team in rebounds (13.8) with 17 points per game. In his last outing, Allen had 21 points and nine boards.

Why the Magic can cover

Forward Paolo Banchero makes an impact on both sides of the floor. Banchero has the ability to build up speed going downhill to either score the ball or dish the rock to his teammate. The 21-year-old is putting up 21.3 points, seven rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He's racked up 20-plus points in three of the four games played thus far. In Game 3, Banchero finished with 31 points, 14 boards and five assists.

Forward Franz Wagner is a smooth scorer in the backcourt. Wagner uses his great instincts to make plays offensively, attacking from inside-out. The Michigan product leads the team in scoring with 21.5 points, eight rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. In Saturday's win, Wagner notched 34 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.

