The series shifts over to Florida as the No. 5 seed Orlando Magic host the No. 4 seed Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. The Cavaliers have been dominating this series thus far and cruised to victory in the first two games. In Game 2, Cleveland defeated the Magic 96-86. The Magic will come out aggressive to avoid falling into a 0-3 hole.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at the Kia Center in Orlando. The Magic are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Cavaliers vs. Magic odds, while the over/under for total points is 200.5. Before making any Magic vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.



The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters the second week of the 2024 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 90-58 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following the model has seen huge returns.



Now, the model has set its sights on Cavaliers vs. Magic and just locked in its picks and Game 3 predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Magic vs. Cavaliers:

Cavaliers vs. Magic spread: Orlando -2.5

Cavaliers vs. Magic over/under: 200.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Magic money line: Orlando -134, Cleveland +113

CLE: The Cavs are 4-2 ATS in their last six games

ORL: The Magic are 1-5 ATS in their past six games

Cavaliers vs. Magic picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Guard Donovan Mitchell is one of the most agile and explosive playmakers in the league. Mitchell has a quick first step but owns a pure jumper from any level on the floor. The Louisville product leads the team in scoring (26.5) with five rebounds and 3.5 assists through two games in the postseason. In Game 1, he racked up 30 points and three assists.

Center Jarrett Allen has been a mismatch in the paint for the Cavaliers. Allen is a menace on the glass and uses his size to move opposing players out of the way. He also has a soft touch around the basket as a scorer. Through two games in the playoffs, he averages a whopping 19 rebounds to go along with 16 points and 1.5 blocks per game. In Game 2, Allen finished with 16 points and 20 boards. See which team to pick here.

Why the Magic can cover

Forward Paolo Banchero continues to be the Magic's best player on the floor. Banchero is an all-around threat due to his playmaking and scoring ability. The Duke product gets into the lane consistently and has the vision to get his teammates good looks. Through the first two contests, Banchero leads the team in points (22.5) with five boards and four assists per game. He had 21 points, three assists, and three rebounds in his last outing.

Forward Franz Wagner gives the Magic another capable ball handler and scorer. Wagner plays with good instincts and has a smooth jumper to space out the floor. In the regular season, the Michigan product averaged 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. In the Game 1 loss, Wagner racked up 18 points, seven boards, and three steals. See which team to pick here.

How to make Magic vs. Cavaliers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 206 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can see the picks only at SportsLine.

So who wins Cavaliers vs. Magic, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Magic vs. Cavaliers spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 90-58 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.