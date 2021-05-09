Who's Playing

Dallas @ Cleveland

Current Records: Dallas 39-28; Cleveland 21-46

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Dallas will be strutting in after a victory while Cleveland will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Mavericks are hoping for another win. They blew past the Cavaliers 110-90 this past Friday. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 62-37. Dallas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Josh Richardson, who had 18 points along with five boards, and small forward Tim Hardaway Jr., who had 20 points.

Dallas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Dallas is now 39-28 while the Cavaliers sit at 21-46. The Mavericks are 22-16 after wins this season, and Cleveland is 12-33 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dallas have won six out of their last 11 games against Cleveland.