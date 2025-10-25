Friday night's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets was briefly stopped after an overzealous fan charged onto the court and rushed towards Cavs star Donovan Mitchell. The incident occurred with the Cavaliers up 121-115 late in the fourth quarter.

Immediately after a foul occurred, an unknown individual could be seen storming the court and running towards Mitchell, holding his phone out in his hand and seemingly directing it at Mitchell for unknown reasons. Mitchell immediately backed away as he was totally confused by the incident.

The individual in question was quickly dealt with by security, forcing a brief stoppage of play.

Following the disturbance, the Cavaliers would go on to win the game 131-124, with Mitchell putting up 35 points, five assists, three steals and six 3-pointers in the winning effort. The Cavs are now 8-1 over the Nets the last three seasons, and open their 2025-26 season with a victory as they try to avenge their loss in last year's Eastern Conference semifinals despite placing first in conference during the regular season.