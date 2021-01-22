Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Cleveland

Current Records: Brooklyn 9-7; Cleveland 7-7

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 22 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet on Friday.

Brooklyn is out to make up for these teams' matchup on Wednesday. The Cavaliers won 147-135 over Brooklyn in overtime. Cleveland's point guard Collin Sexton did his thing and shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 42 points, five dimes and five rebounds.

Cleveland's victory lifted them to 7-7 while Brooklyn's loss dropped them down to 9-7. Allowing an average of 115.81 points per game, Brooklyn hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cleveland have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Brooklyn.