Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Cleveland
Current Records: Brooklyn 9-7; Cleveland 7-7
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 22 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet on Friday.
Brooklyn is out to make up for these teams' matchup on Wednesday. The Cavaliers won 147-135 over Brooklyn in overtime. Cleveland's point guard Collin Sexton did his thing and shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 42 points, five dimes and five rebounds.
Cleveland's victory lifted them to 7-7 while Brooklyn's loss dropped them down to 9-7. Allowing an average of 115.81 points per game, Brooklyn hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Cleveland have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Brooklyn.
- Jan 20, 2021 - Cleveland 147 vs. Brooklyn 135
- Nov 25, 2019 - Brooklyn 108 vs. Cleveland 106
- Mar 06, 2019 - Brooklyn 113 vs. Cleveland 107
- Feb 13, 2019 - Brooklyn 148 vs. Cleveland 139
- Dec 03, 2018 - Cleveland 99 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Oct 24, 2018 - Brooklyn 102 vs. Cleveland 86
- Mar 25, 2018 - Cleveland 121 vs. Brooklyn 114
- Feb 27, 2018 - Cleveland 129 vs. Brooklyn 123
- Nov 22, 2017 - Cleveland 119 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Oct 25, 2017 - Brooklyn 112 vs. Cleveland 107
- Jan 27, 2017 - Cleveland 124 vs. Brooklyn 116
- Jan 06, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Dec 23, 2016 - Cleveland 119 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Mar 31, 2016 - Cleveland 107 vs. Brooklyn 87
- Mar 24, 2016 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Cleveland 95
- Jan 20, 2016 - Cleveland 91 vs. Brooklyn 78
- Nov 28, 2015 - Cleveland 90 vs. Brooklyn 88