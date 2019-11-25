Cavaliers vs. Nets: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Cavaliers vs. Nets basketball game
Who's Playing
Cleveland (home) vs. Brooklyn (away)
Current Records: Cleveland 5-11; Brooklyn 8-8
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets' road trip will continue as they head to the Cleveland Cavaliers' court at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Brooklyn is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
Brooklyn escaped with a win on Sunday against the New York Knicks by the margin of a single basket on Sunday, 103-101. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.
Meanwhile, Cleveland didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, but they still walked away with an 110-104 win. PG Jordan Clarkson was the offensive standout of the contest for Cleveland, as he shot 6-for-6 from downtown and finished with 28 points. Clarkson's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Dallas Mavericks last week. Clarkson's points were the most he has had all season.
Their wins bumped the Nets to 8-8 and the Cavaliers to 5-11. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Brooklyn comes into the contest boasting the third most fouls drawn per game in the league at 23.3. But the Cavaliers rank second in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 18.4 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.50
Odds
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
Series History
Cleveland have won ten out of their last 15 games against Brooklyn.
- Mar 06, 2019 - Brooklyn 113 vs. Cleveland 107
- Feb 13, 2019 - Brooklyn 148 vs. Cleveland 139
- Dec 03, 2018 - Cleveland 99 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Oct 24, 2018 - Brooklyn 102 vs. Cleveland 86
- Mar 25, 2018 - Cleveland 121 vs. Brooklyn 114
- Feb 27, 2018 - Cleveland 129 vs. Brooklyn 123
- Nov 22, 2017 - Cleveland 119 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Oct 25, 2017 - Brooklyn 112 vs. Cleveland 107
- Jan 27, 2017 - Cleveland 124 vs. Brooklyn 116
- Jan 06, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Dec 23, 2016 - Cleveland 119 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Mar 31, 2016 - Cleveland 107 vs. Brooklyn 87
- Mar 24, 2016 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Cleveland 95
- Jan 20, 2016 - Cleveland 91 vs. Brooklyn 78
- Nov 28, 2015 - Cleveland 90 vs. Brooklyn 88
