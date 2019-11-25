Cavaliers vs. Nets: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Cleveland (home) vs. Brooklyn (away)

Current Records: Cleveland 5-11; Brooklyn 8-8

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets' road trip will continue as they head to the Cleveland Cavaliers' court at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Brooklyn is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

Brooklyn escaped with a win on Sunday against the New York Knicks by the margin of a single basket on Sunday, 103-101. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, Cleveland didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, but they still walked away with an 110-104 win. PG Jordan Clarkson was the offensive standout of the contest for Cleveland, as he shot 6-for-6 from downtown and finished with 28 points. Clarkson's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Dallas Mavericks last week. Clarkson's points were the most he has had all season.

Their wins bumped the Nets to 8-8 and the Cavaliers to 5-11. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Brooklyn comes into the contest boasting the third most fouls drawn per game in the league at 23.3. But the Cavaliers rank second in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 18.4 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.50

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Cleveland have won ten out of their last 15 games against Brooklyn.