The NBA Eastern Conference play-in game on Tuesday night will feature a pair of teams who just squared off last Friday. Brooklyn got the better of Cleveland in that outing, picking up a 118-107 win. The Nets and Cavaliers both finished at 44-38 in the regular season, but Brooklyn earned home-court advantage after winning three of the four head-to-head meetings. Tuesday's winner will face No. 2 seed Boston in the 2022 NBA playoffs next week, while the loser will play the winner of the 9-10 play-in game between Atlanta and Charlotte.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Brooklyn is listed as a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Nets vs. Cavaliers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with the over-under set at 226.5.

Nets vs. Cavaliers spread: Brooklyn -9.5

Nets vs. Cavaliers over-under: 226.5 points

Nets vs. Cavaliers money line: Brooklyn -475, Cleveland +360

BKN: The Nets are 3-23 against the spread in their last 26 games as home favorites

CLE: The Cavaliers are 1-6 ATS in their last seven road contests



Why the Nets can cover

The betting market has already decided that the opening line was priced too low, moving the Nets from -8.5 to -9.5. They are red-hot entering the postseason, winning four straight games to close the regular season. Kyrie Irving poured in 35 points on Sunday, while Kevin Durant posted a triple-double.

Irving and Durant are combining to average 58.2 points per game over their last 10 outings. They are also coming off a 118-107 win over Cleveland last week, so they will be the more confident team on Tuesday night. Three of their last four wins over Cleveland have come by double digits.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland lost three straight games and eight of 10 before ending the campaign with a 133-115 home victory against Milwaukee, which rested Giannis Antetokounmpo and several other regulars. Kevin Love came off the bench to record a double-double as he went 8-for-11 from beyond the arc en route to 32 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting while rookie Evan Mobley registered 18 points and 10 boards for his 20th double-double of the season.

Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers with averages of 21.7 points and 8.6 assists. The 22-year-old point guard recorded 31 points against the Nets on Friday and was Cleveland's leading scorer in all four meetings with Brooklyn this season. Markkanen has been hot from 3-point range of late, going 16-for-31 over his last four games after making only seven of his 28 attempts over his previous five contests.

