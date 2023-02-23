Who's Playing

Denver @ Cleveland

Current Records: Denver 41-18; Cleveland 38-23

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Denver Nuggets will meet up at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Denver will be strutting in after a victory while the Cavaliers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Cleveland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Wednesday as they fell 118-112 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite the defeat, Cleveland had strong showings from shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 33 points and five assists along with five boards, and point guard Darius Garland, who had 27 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, Denver beat the Dallas Mavericks 118-109 last week. The top scorers for Denver were power forward Jeff Green (24 points) and small forward Michael Porter Jr. (22 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Cavaliers are expected to win a tight contest Thursday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Cleveland is now 38-23 while the Nuggets sit at 41-18. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland is fifth worst in the league in points per game, with only 111.8 on average. Denver's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 51.20% on the season.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.56

Odds

The Cavaliers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cleveland have won eight out of their last 15 games against Denver.