Who's Playing
Denver @ Cleveland
Current Records: Denver 41-18; Cleveland 38-23
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Denver Nuggets will meet up at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Denver will be strutting in after a victory while the Cavaliers will be stumbling in from a loss.
Cleveland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Wednesday as they fell 118-112 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite the defeat, Cleveland had strong showings from shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 33 points and five assists along with five boards, and point guard Darius Garland, who had 27 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, Denver beat the Dallas Mavericks 118-109 last week. The top scorers for Denver were power forward Jeff Green (24 points) and small forward Michael Porter Jr. (22 points).
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Cavaliers are expected to win a tight contest Thursday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Cleveland is now 38-23 while the Nuggets sit at 41-18. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland is fifth worst in the league in points per game, with only 111.8 on average. Denver's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 51.20% on the season.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.56
Odds
The Cavaliers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Cleveland have won eight out of their last 15 games against Denver.
- Jan 06, 2023 - Denver 121 vs. Cleveland 108
- Mar 18, 2022 - Cleveland 119 vs. Denver 116
- Oct 25, 2021 - Cleveland 99 vs. Denver 87
- Feb 19, 2021 - Denver 120 vs. Cleveland 103
- Feb 10, 2021 - Denver 133 vs. Cleveland 95
- Mar 07, 2020 - Cleveland 104 vs. Denver 102
- Jan 11, 2020 - Cleveland 111 vs. Denver 103
- Jan 19, 2019 - Denver 124 vs. Cleveland 102
- Nov 01, 2018 - Denver 110 vs. Cleveland 91
- Mar 07, 2018 - Cleveland 113 vs. Denver 108
- Mar 03, 2018 - Denver 126 vs. Cleveland 117
- Mar 22, 2017 - Denver 126 vs. Cleveland 113
- Feb 11, 2017 - Cleveland 125 vs. Denver 109
- Mar 21, 2016 - Cleveland 124 vs. Denver 91
- Dec 29, 2015 - Cleveland 93 vs. Denver 87