Who's Playing

Indiana @ Cleveland

Current Records: Indiana 34-44; Cleveland 48-30

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Indiana Pacers will be on the road. The Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off in a Central Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Indiana is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.04 points per game.

Indiana sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 121-117 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday. Indiana's point guard T.J. McConnell filled up the stat sheet, picking up 21 points and eight assists along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, Cleveland ended up a good deal behind the New York Knicks when they played this past Friday, losing 130-116. A silver lining for Cleveland was the play of shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 42 points and five dimes.

The Pacers have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12.5-point spread they are up against. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Indiana's win lifted them to 34-44 while Cleveland's loss dropped them down to 48-30. We'll see if Indiana can repeat their recent success or if the Cavaliers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.90

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cleveland have won 23 out of their last 40 games against Indiana.