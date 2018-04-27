Cavaliers vs. Pacers: Indianapolis mayor makes goaltending illegal before pivotal Game 6

LeBron James finished off Game 5 with two defining moments. First, he blocked a Victor Oladipo layup on the Pacers' last possession. Then he went on to hit a winning buzzer-beater from the top of the arc. However, that former moment was later mired in controversy, when the NBA's L2M report showed that James had goaltended on Oladipo's layup, which hit off the backboard before James blocked it.

Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett will not stand for this kind of injustice. Hogsett decreed by executive order on Thursday that goaltending is now illegal in the city of Indianapolis, applicable to every player on every team. Bankers Life Fieldhouse falls within that jurisdiction.

I’m ready for Game 6, are you? #Pacers #Together pic.twitter.com/JDKnufwWq9 — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) April 26, 2018

Just read the verbiage of that order and tell me that it's not the most moral grandstanding thing ever. You've gotta love playoff basketball.

Hogsett also had some big words about the state of Indiana. Words that likely came from a guy who watched Hoosiers a few too many times.

"Indiana is the center of the basketball universe, and sometimes that means we have an obligation to stand up and defend the basic rules of the game," Hogsett said to Fox 59. "With this executive order, I hope Indianapolis residents can be confident that our city is ready to watch our Pacers win Game 6 on Friday."

Hogsett also declared Friday "Blue and Gold Day" in the city, so you could say that the Pacers are ready to fight for their season. They'll play Game 6 Friday in an effort to extend the series to a decisive Game 7 in what's been a way more surprising -- and feisty -- series than most expected.

Lest we forget, of course, that King James is on the court. And, at the end of the day, what's a mayor to a king?