Who's Playing
Indiana @ Cleveland
Current Records: Indiana 15-14; Cleveland 18-11
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers haven't won a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers since May 10 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Indiana and Cleveland will face off in a Central Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Pacers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.72 points per matchup.
The Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Indiana proved too difficult a challenge. Indiana snuck past Golden State with a 125-119 win. Indiana's success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 29 points and six assists, and shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin, who had 24 points along with six boards. Haliburton's performance made up for a slower contest against the Miami Heat on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Cavaliers didn't have too much trouble with the Dallas Mavericks on the road on Wednesday as they won 105-90. It was another big night for Cleveland's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points.
Their wins bumped Indiana to 15-14 and Cleveland to 18-11. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a big 8-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Cleveland have won 21 out of their last 37 games against Indiana.
