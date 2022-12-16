Who's Playing

Indiana @ Cleveland

Current Records: Indiana 15-14; Cleveland 18-11

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers haven't won a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers since May 10 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Indiana and Cleveland will face off in a Central Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Pacers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.72 points per matchup.

The Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Indiana proved too difficult a challenge. Indiana snuck past Golden State with a 125-119 win. Indiana's success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 29 points and six assists, and shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin, who had 24 points along with six boards. Haliburton's performance made up for a slower contest against the Miami Heat on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers didn't have too much trouble with the Dallas Mavericks on the road on Wednesday as they won 105-90. It was another big night for Cleveland's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points.

Their wins bumped Indiana to 15-14 and Cleveland to 18-11. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 8-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland have won 21 out of their last 37 games against Indiana.