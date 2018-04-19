Cavaliers vs. Pacers odds, Game 3: 2018 NBA playoffs picks, predictions from model on 11-4 run

The Indiana Pacers control home-court advantage in their best-of-seven series with the Cleveland Cavaliers as play moves to Indianapolis for Game 3 on Friday at 7 p.m. ET. The Pacers are slim one-point favorites. The over-under, or total points Vegas believes will be scored, is 209.

The Cavaliers rebounded from a Game 1 loss to even the series Wednesday, but who has the edge in Friday's crucial showdown?

The stars have shined in the opening two games. Victor Oladipo scored 32 points in the Pacers' 98-80 rout in Game 1. James had 46 points and 12 rebounds as the Cavs took Game 2 100-97.

Each player could use offensive support from their supporting cast. Oladipo has averaged 27 points over the first two games, but Myles Turner (17 ppg) is the only other Pacers player averaging more than 11.5.

It's even more one-sided for the Cavs. James is pouring in 35 points, but nobody else is averaging more than 12.

Kevin Love, Cleveland's usual No. 2, jammed his left thumb in Wednesday's win, but is expected to play Friday.

