Cavaliers vs. Pacers odds, Game 4: NBA Playoffs 2018 picks from model on 11-3 roll

Indiana's defensive style is frustrating the Cavaliers and the underdog Pacers go for a 3-1 series lead Sunday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET. The desperate Cavs are one-point road favorites after this NBA playoffs 2018 game opened as a pick-'em. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 205.



Before making a pick, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is picking. This advanced computer simulates each game 10,000 times, analyzing every possible matchup and trend to project a final score and player statistics.



Its formula is working wonders right now. The computer, which also powered the three largest fantasy sites, is in the midst of a white-hot NBA Playoff run, nailing 11 of its last 14 point-spread picks for a stunning 79 percent cash rate.



The computer also has a coveted top-rated pick on the total that cashes in more than two-thirds of simulations.



The model was all over Indiana for both games in Cleveland (each time a winner at +8), and backed the Pacers on the money line in Game 3. But is it going back to the well in Game 4?



Indiana's physical, anti-switching defense held the Cavs to 33 second-half points Friday, enabling the Pacers to erase a 17-point deficit and win 92-90. And one of the keys to Cleveland's offense, point guard George Hill, is questionable with back spasms.



A different player seems to step up every game for Indy. On Friday it was Bojan Bogdanovic draining seven of nine three-pointers en route to 30 points.



But just because the Cavs are down and banged-up doesn't mean they can't cover a small spread Sunday.



When Cleveland needed to even the series in Game 2, LeBron James erupted for 46 points and got the job done. Now he wants to atone for his six-turnover game Friday. And remember, James has never lost two straight first-round NBA playoff games.



So which side of the one-point spread is the computer backing Sunday, and which side of the over-under is hitting in nearly 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to get picks for Cavaliers-Pacers from the advanced computer on a blistering 11-3 run, including the coveted top-rated Over-Under play.