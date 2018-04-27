Cavaliers vs. Pacers odds, Game 6: NBA Playoffs 2018 picks from top-rated expert

LeBron James added a signature postseason moment to his resume when he buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Cavaliers a crucial Game 5 win in their first-round NBA playoff series against the Pacers.



Now, Indiana faces an elimination game Friday (8 p.m. ET) on its home court, while Cleveland will try to end the series and avoid the necessity of a Game 7.



The Pacers are one-point sportsbook favorites in this game, with the over-under for total points scored set at 204.5.



Dragiev knows Cleveland survived a dire scenario after it squandered a double-digit lead in Game 3 at Indiana and found itself with a 2-1 series deficit. The Cavaliers made enough plays to hold off the Pacers 104-100 before returning to Quicken Loans Arena for the critical Game 5.



The drama was high as Cleveland pulled off a thrilling 98-95 victory. The Cavaliers broke open a tight game with a strong third quarter and led by nine heading into the fourth. But the resilient Pacers, behind a breakout game from Domantas Sabonis and key buckets from veteran Thaddeus Young, found a way to fight back.



Sabonis tied the game at 95 on a jumper with 33 seconds left, setting the stage for the memorable final sequence. James committed a turnover, but atoned with a block of Victor Oladipo's layup with three seconds left.



Following a timeout, James forever enhanced his postseason legacy when he dribbled to the center of the court and swished a 3-pointer as time expired. He finished with 44 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.



Sabonis had 22 points and five rebounds, while Young added 16 by going 8-for-9 from the field.



