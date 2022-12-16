The Cleveland Cavaliers (18-11) will be looking to build on their 105-90 win at Dallas when they face the Indiana Pacers (15-14) on Friday night. Cleveland has won two of its last three games, with its loss coming by one point at San Antonio on Monday. Indiana snapped a two-game losing streak with a 125-119 win over Golden State on Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Pacers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 222.5.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers spread: Cavaliers -7.5

Cavaliers vs. Pacers over/under: 222.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Pacers money line: Cleveland -292, Indiana +235

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana has been at home for its last four games, so it is well-rested as it hits the road for this contest. The Pacers are coming off one of their strongest outings of the season, beating Golden State in a 125-119 final as 1.5-point underdogs on Wednesday. Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton poured in 29 points on 9 of 17 shooting and dished out six assists, while rookie guard Bennedict Mathurin scored 24 points off the bench.

Haliburton leads Indiana with 19.8 points and 10.6 assists per game, scoring at least 23 points in four of his last five games. Mathurin has been making his case for the NBA Rookie of the Year award, averaging 17.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The Pacers have won seven of their last nine games against Eastern Conference opponents.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland has won three of its last five games and is sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Cavaliers came up just short at San Antonio on Monday, but they responded with a 105-90 win over Dallas on Wednesday. Star guard Donovan Mitchell paced the Cavaliers with 34 points, upping his season average to 29.2 points per game.

Darius Garland is off to a fantastic start as well, scoring 21.0 points and dishing out 7.8 assists per game. Cleveland has won four of its last five games against Indiana, and the Cavaliers have covered the spread in five of the last six head-to-head meetings. They are 10-5 overall in their last 15 games, while Indiana only has three wins in its last nine games.

