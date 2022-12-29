The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers are set to square off in a Central Division matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana is 18-17 overall and 10-7 at home, while the Cavaliers are 22-13 overall and 6-9 on the road. The Cavs have won each of the last five meetings, including a 118-112 victory two weeks ago.

Cleveland is favored by 5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Cavaliers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 223.5.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers spread: Pacers +5

Pacers vs. Cavaliers over/under: 223.5 points

Pacers vs. Cavaliers money line: Indiana +170, Cleveland -205

What you need to know about the Pacers

The stars were brightly shining for Indiana in a 129-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. Indiana's Buddy Hield was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 6-for-7 from downtown and finishing with 28 points and nine rebounds. Indiana's bench put up 52 points, including 18 from rookie Bennedict Mathurin.

Mathurin ranks second amongst rookies with 17.1 points per game despite starting just twice all season. He's coming off the bench because the Pacers' starting guards are their top two scorers -- Tyrese Haliburton (20.5 PPG) and Hield (17.7 PPG). Additionally, center Myles Turner is having his best-ever season with career-highs in points (16.2), rebounds (7.8) and 3-point percentage (40.5%). Haliburton (knee) is questionable for tonight.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Meanwhile, Cleveland came up short against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, falling 125-117. Cleveland might have lost but point guard Darius Garland was a total machine. He shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 46 points and eight dimes.

The 125 points was the third-most Cleveland has allowed all year, as it boasts the league's No. 1 defense. The twin-tower duo of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley combine to average over 28 points, 19 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per night. They mask any mistakes by the backcourt of Garland and Donovan Mitchell, who are allowed to focus on the offensive end as each player is averaging over 20 points per game.

