The Indiana Pacers will look to lock down the fourth seed in the East and keep their faint hopes alive for the No. 3 seed when they battle the Cleveland Cavaliers in a key Central Division matchup on Thursday night. Cleveland is coming off a 135-113 win over the Chicago Bulls, while Indiana defeated the Washington Wizards 104-98 on Tuesday. The Cavaliers (63-16), who are 12-2 within the division, are 7-3 over the past 10 games. The Pacers (48-31), who are 8-6 against Central Division foes, are 28-10 on their home floor.

Tip-off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Pacers are 9-point favorites in the latest Cavaliers vs. Pacers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 232.5.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers spread: Indiana -9 at DraftKings

Cavaliers vs. Pacers over/under: 232.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Pacers money line: Cleveland +314, Indiana -403

CLE: The Cavaliers have hit the money line in 64 of their last 83 games (+26.35 units)

IND: The Pacers have hit the money line in 38 of their last 54 games (+32.35 units)

Why the Pacers can cover

Power forward Pascal Siakam registered a double-double on Tuesday, scoring 24 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, dishing out three assists and making two steals. He scored 22 points and added five rebounds, five assists, four blocks and three steals in a 140-112 win over Utah on Friday. In 77 games, all starts, he is averaging 20.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 32.7 minutes. He is connecting on 52% of his field goals, including 38.8% of his 3-pointers and 73.8% of his free throws.

Also helping power Indiana is point guard Tyrese Haliburton. In 72 starts on the year, he is averaging 18.6 points, 9.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 33.5 minutes. In Tuesday's win over Washington, he poured in 22 points and added six assists. He registered a double-double with 17 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and three blocks in the win over Utah on Friday.

Why the Cavs can cover

The Cavaliers will be missing several key players on Thursday, including Donovan Mitchell (ankle), Darius Garland (toe) and Evan Mobley (rest). The Cavs will have to rely on players like De'Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome, who are both coming off productive performances in Tuesday's win over the Bulls. Hunter racked up 17 points, four assists and three rebounds, while Jerome finished with 18 points and five assists.

Cleveland is also 10-4 in its last 14 meetings with the Pacers. The Cavs have covered the spread in five of their last seven games on the road against Indiana and are 5-2 ATS in their past seven meetings against an opponent from the Central Division.

