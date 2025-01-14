The Cleveland Cavaliers (33-5) and the Indiana Pacers (22-18) square off in an Eastern Conference showdown on Tuesday. These teams linked up on Sunday and Indiana came out with a 108-93 win. This loss snapped the Cavaliers' 12-game win streak. On the other side, that marked the Pacers' sixth straight victory.

Tipoff from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is at 7 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a 7-point favorite in the latest Pacers vs. Cavaliers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 230.5. Before locking in any Cavaliers vs. Pacers picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 13 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 135-97 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Cavs vs. Pacers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Pacers vs. Cavs:

Cavaliers vs. Pacers spread: Cleveland -7

Cavaliers vs. Pacers over/under: 230.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Pacers money line: Cleveland -286, Indiana +233

CLE: The Cavaliers are 26-12 against the spread this season

IND: The Pacers are 20-19-1 against the spread this season

Cavaliers vs. Pacers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Cavaliers vs. Pacers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Guard Donovan Mitchell leads the team in points (22.8) and steals (1.4) and averages 4.5 assists per game. The five-time All-Star has scored 20-plus points in four of his last eight games. On Dec. 31 versus the Lakers, Mitchell had 26 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Guard Darius Garland gives Cleveland another talented ball handler in the backcourt. Garland leads the team in assists (6.7) along with 20.9 points per game. On Jan. 9 against the Raptors, he finished with 40 points, nine assists and knocked down four 3-pointers. He's also dished out at least seven assists in three straight games. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Pacers can cover

Forward Pascal Siakam continues to be an effective playmaker in Indiana's frontcourt. He leads the team in points (19.9) and rebounds (7.3) while shooting 52% from the field. Siakam dropped 20-plus points in two of his last three games. On Jan. 8 against the Chicago Bulls, he totaled 26 points and six rebounds.

Guard Bennedict Mathurin can score from multiple areas on the court. This season, Mathurin logs 16.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and shoots 35% from beyond the arc. The Arizona product has notched a double-double in two of the last five games. On Jan. 10 versus the Warriors, Mathurin had 21 points and 10 boards. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Pacers picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Pacers and is leaning Over the total, projecting 233 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's picks.

So who wins Cavaliers vs. Pacers on Tuesday, and which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cavaliers vs. Pacers spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.