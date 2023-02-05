The Cleveland Cavaliers (32-22) and Indiana Pacers (25-29) split their first two games against each other this season, and meet for the third time on Sunday. The home team has won in both of the previous matchups, and Indiana will host Sunday's showdown. Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has made two starts since returning from a 10-game absence (elbow/ankle), but only scored 10 points on a 4-for-12 shooting night in his last outing on Friday against his former team, the Sacramento Kings.

Tip-off from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where the Pacers are 17-11 this season, is set for 5 p.m. ET. Cleveland is favored by 5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Cavaliers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 225.5.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers spread: Pacers +5

Pacers vs. Cavaliers over/under: 225.5 points

Pacers vs. Cavaliers money line: Indiana +162, Cleveland -195

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Things took an ugly turn in the third quarter of Cleveland's last game on Thursday, when Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks took a swing at Donovan Mitchell following a drive to the basket. After the dust settled, Cleveland composed itself and walked away with the 128-113 win on the road. Mitchell was ejected, but Darius Garland picked up the slack with a double-double on 32 points and 11 assists.

One thing that Cleveland has done successfully against the Pacers in their previous two games is shoot the long ball. The Cavs hit 44.8% of their 3-point attempts in those games, led by Mitchell, who hit 13-of-26, while Garland also hit 4-of-7. Cleveland will need to keep up that production, but the Pacers have held opponents to just 28.9% from downtown over their last three games.

What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers narrowly escaped with a win as they snuck by the Sacramento Kings on Friday, 107-104. Buddy Hield was the offensive standout of the game for Indiana, and hit 5-of-9 3-point attempts and finished with a double-double on 21 points and 10 rebounds. Center Myles Turner powered through a rough shooting night to score 14 points, pull down 13 rebounds and make four blocks.

Hield also had six assists against the Kings, and that could be a crucial element in Sunday's matchup against Cleveland as well. In the two previous meetings between the two sides, Indiana had 62 total assists, while Cleveland averaged 26 per game. The Pacers also made 92.5% of their free throws against Cleveland this season, but the Cavs averaged six more attempts from the charity stripe than Indiana in the last two contests.

