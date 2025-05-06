The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to knot up their 2025 Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Indiana Pacers when they meet in Game 2 on Tuesday in the 2025 NBA playoffs. Indiana opened their best-of-seven matchup with a 121-112 upset win on Sunday. The Pacers (50-32), who have won four of five meetings with Cleveland this season, are 22-21 on the road this year. The Cavaliers (64-18), who are 36-8 on their home floor in 2024-2025, have won two of three previous postseason series against Indiana.

Tipoff from Rocket Arena in Cleveland is set for 7 p.m. ET. Cleveland have a 9-7 edge in playoff games against Indiana. The Cavaliers are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Pacers vs. Cavaliers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 229.5. The Cavaliers are -410 on the money line (risk $410 to win $100), while the Pacers are +318 (risk $100 to win $318). Before making any Cavaliers vs. Pacers picks, check out the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Pacers vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Pacers vs. Cavs:

Pacers vs. Cavaliers spread: Cleveland -9.5 at DraftKings

Pacers vs. Cavaliers over/under: 229.5 points

Pacers vs. Cavaliers money line: Indiana +340, Cleveland -440

IND: The Pacers have hit the money line in 45 of their last 63 games (+39.15 units)

CLE: The Cavaliers have hit the game total over in 57 of their last 89 games (+21.80 units)

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Point guard Darius Garland's (toe) status continues to be a question mark. To make up for his absence, shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has stepped up his play. In five postseason starts, he is averaging 25.6 points, four assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 31.4 minutes. He is coming off a 33-point, five-rebound and four-assist effort in Sunday's Game 1 loss.

Power forward Evan Mobley, who is also listed as questionable (ankle) is coming off a double-double in Game 1. In that matchup, he scored 20 points, while adding 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals. In two regular-season games against Indiana during the regular season, he averaged 19 points, 12.5 rebounds, one assist and one block in 31.5 minutes. In five postseason starts, he is averaging 17 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and one steal in 31.6 minutes.

Why the Pacers can cover

Power forward Pascal Siakam continues to dominate the Cavaliers, a team now dealing with multiple injury question marks. In three regular-season games against Cleveland this season, he averaged 17 points, eight rebounds, 2.7 assists and one block in 32.7 minutes. He is coming off a 17-point, eight-rebound and four-assist effort in Game 1. For his career, which began in Toronto in 2016-2017, Siakam is averaging 18 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 31.2 minutes.

Also helping power the Indiana offense is point guard Tyrese Haliburton. In six playoff starts, he is averaging 18.3 points, 11.8 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 35.5 minutes. In the Game 1 win on Sunday, he poured in 22 points, while adding 13 assists, three rebounds and three blocks in 36 minutes. He had a near double-double in a 119-118 overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of their first-round matchup. In that game, he scored 26 points, while adding nine assists, five rebounds, three blocks and three steals.

SportsLine's model has simulated Pacers vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and is leaning Under the total, projecting 227 combined points.

