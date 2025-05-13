The Indiana Pacers will look to close out their best-of-seven series when they battle the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of their 2025 Eastern Conference semifinal series on Tuesday. Indiana cruised to a 129-109 win in Game 4, to grab a 3-1 series lead. The Pacers (50-32), who have won six of eight meetings with Cleveland this season, are 23-21 on the road this year. The Cavaliers (64-18), who are 36-9 on their home floor in 2024-2025, have won two of the three previous playoff series against Indiana. Cleveland could be without shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (ankle), who is listed as questionable.

Tipoff from Rocket Arena in Cleveland is set for 7 p.m. ET. Cleveland has a 10-9 edge in playoff games against Indiana. The Cavaliers are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Cavaliers vs. Pacers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 230. The Cavaliers are -310 on the money line (risk $310 to win $100), while the Pacers are +250 (risk $100 to win $250).

Pacers vs. Cavaliers spread: Cleveland -7.5 at DraftKings

Pacers vs. Cavaliers over/under: 2230 points

Pacers vs. Cavaliers money line: Cleveland -305, Pacers +250

IND: The Pacers have hit the money line in 47 of their last 66 games (+41.95 units)

CLE: The Cavaliers have hit the game total over in 59 of their last 92 games (+22.70 units)

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Donovan Mitchell is battling an ankle injury and was limited to just over 20 minutes in the Game 4 loss to the Pacers on Sunday. He poured in 48 points, dished out nine assists and grabbed five rebounds in a 120-119 loss to Indiana on May 6. He followed that up with a 43-point, nine-rebound and five-assist performance in a 126-104 win at Indiana in Game 3. In eight postseason games, all starts, he is averaging 28.9 points, 4.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 31.3 minutes. If he can't play, power forward Evan Mobley will try to pick up the scoring slack.

Point guard Darius Garland has also been nursing injury and has been limited to just four playoff games. In Sunday's loss to Indiana, he finished with 21 points and six assists in 27 minutes. Garland had 10 points and three assists in 25 minutes in the Game 3 win on Friday. In four playoff games, all starts, he is averaging 19.8 points, 5.8 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 28.8 minutes.

Why the Pacers can cover

Power forward Pascal Siakam has helped the Pacers push Cleveland to the brink of elimination. In the Game 4 rout of the Cavaliers, he poured in 21 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out three assists in just 21 minutes of play. He scored 18 points, while adding four rebounds and three assists in the Game 3 loss to the Cavaliers. Siakam is averaging 18.6 points, six rebounds and 2.9 assists in 31.2 minutes.

Also helping power the Indiana offense is center Myles Turner. He provided a lot of energy, scoring 20 points, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out three assists in 22 minutes in Sunday's win. He had 23 points, eight rebounds and five blocks in the Game 2 win on May 6. In nine postseason starts, he is averaging 17.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.4 assists in 33.9 minutes.

