The 4-seed Indiana Pacers and the 1-seed Cleveland Cavaliers square off in Game 3 of their 2025 NBA playoff series on Friday evening. The Cavs weren't able to defend their home court, dropping Games 1 and 2. The Pacers took down Cleveland 120-119 after Tyrese Haliburton's game-winning 3-pointer, capping an 8-0 run and a 20-point comeback. De'Andre Hunter (thumb), Darius Garland (toe), and Evan Mobley (ankle) are questionable for the Cavs.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Cleveland is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Pacers vs. Cavaliers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 226.5. Before locking in any Cavaliers vs. Pacers picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters the conference semifinals of the 2025 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 159-116 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, including a 3-0 mark in the playoffs, returning nearly $4,000. It is also 23-11 (68%) on top-rated NBA against-the-spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Pacers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Cavaliers vs. Pacers:

Cavaliers vs. Pacers spread: Cleveland -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Cavaliers vs. Pacers over/under: 226.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Pacers money line: Cleveland -157, Indiana +132

CLE: Cavaliers are 51-36-1 against the spread this season

IND: Pacers are 41-45-3 against the spread this season

Cavaliers vs. Pacers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Cavaliers vs. Pacers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Even though the Cavs have lost the last two games, Cleveland has gone 4-2 against the spread in its last six games. Guard Donovan Mitchell gets downhill with ease and will draw contact to get to the line. Mitchell leads the team in scoring (29.3) with 3.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game in the playoffs. In Game 2, he finished with 48 points, nine assists and four steals.

Center Jarrett Allen is a two-way force in the frontcourt. He's leading the team in rebounds (9.7) and steals (2) with 15.2 points per game in the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Texas product has logged four double-doubles this postseason, including 22 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in the Game 2 loss. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana goes into the contest 7-3 as the home underdog and 23-10-2 as an underdog overall. The Pacers have six players who are averaging double-digit points this postseason. In both wins against Cleveland, Indiana shot over 50% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc.

Haliburton is a pass-first playmaker who can score from multiple spots on the floor. In the 2025 NBA playoffs, the 25-year-old is first on the team in points (18.4) and assists (10.7). He has five double-doubles with 10-plus assists in the playoffs. Despite that, in his last game, Haliburton had 19 points, nine boards and four dimes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Pacers picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Pacers and is leaning Under the total, projecting 226 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Cavaliers vs. Pacers, and which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cavaliers vs. Pacers spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.