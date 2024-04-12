Motivation is not going to be a concern when the Cleveland Cavaliers (47-33) host the Indiana Pacers (46-34) on Friday night. Cleveland picked up a win over Memphis on Wednesday and is in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers are one game behind third-place New York and one game ahead of fifth-place Orlando. Indiana occupies sixth place, sitting one game ahead of Philadelphia for the final spot that avoids the play-in tournament.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Pacers odds, while the over/under is 233 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers spread: Cavaliers -2.5

Cavaliers vs. Pacers over/under: 233 points

Cavaliers vs. Pacers money line: Cavaliers -152, Pacers +128

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland snapped a three-game losing streak with a crucial win against Memphis on Wednesday to get within one win of clinching a playoff berth. Star guard Donovan Mitchell had 29 points and eight assists on 9 of 17 shooting, while center Jarrett Allen posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Power forward Evan Mobley added a double-double of his own, finishing with 12 points and 12 boards.

The Cavaliers are one game ahead of Orlando and Indiana, so they cannot afford a loss in this matchup. They have won five of their last six games against Central Division opponents, and they are 5-2 in their last seven games on a Friday. Cleveland has also won eight of the last 11 meetings between these teams.

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana might not have many wins in recent years against Cleveland, but the Pacers have covered the spread in five of the last seven meetings. They are also 4-1 against the spread in their last five road games against the Cavaliers, and they have a winning record as underdogs this season. The Pacers are aiming for their first playoff appearance since 2020, having won five of their last six games.

They led the league with 122.9 points per game after pouring in 140 points in a blowout win over Toronto on Tuesday. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 30 points, while Obi Toppin added 23 points off the bench as they combined to shoot 20 of 30 from the floor. Cleveland has been shaky of late, covering the spread just three times in its last 12 games.

