The Cleveland Cavaliers have been flying high all season, but they suddenly find themselves in a 2-0 hole against the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. And now they have to take their act on the road. Cleveland limped through Game 2 without two All-Stars (Evan Mobley and Darius Garland) and a key reserve (De'Andre Hunter), but there is optimism that all three players, including Garland, who has missed the last four games, will try to play on Friday.

Donovan Mitchell exploded for 48 points the last time out and will continue to lead the charge in Indianapolis. But Mitchell's impressive output just wasn't enough as Tyrese Haliburton hit a game-winning 3-pointer with one second remaining to lift the Pacers in a 120-119 win. Now, the East's No. 1 seed and a 64-game winner in the regular season is two losses away from elimination.

Despite trailing 2-0, the Cavaliers are still favored to win the series, and all six of our experts picked Cleveland to advance to the Eastern Conference finals.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game 3 info

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | Date: Friday, May 9

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis

Odds (via DraftKings): Cavaliers -3.5, O/U 229

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game 3 best bet

The Pacers built a 2-0 lead on the vastly inferior Bucks in their first-round series and lost Game 3. There are a number of important differences. The Pacers are at home this time, for instance. But they also benefitted from quite a bit of shooting luck in the two games in Cleveland, and while we don't yet know who is and isn't playing for the Cavaliers, it's worth noting that they came two incorrectly missed lane violations away from winning Game 2 with Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter out. If you've believed in the Cavaliers all season, don't abandon them after two weird, injury-plagued teams. They're fighting for their lives. The Pacers aren't. The Pick: Cavaliers -3.5