Cavaliers vs. Pacers schedule, odds, NBA playoff updates: Where to watch Game 1, TV channel, live stream
The top-seeded Cavs are facing the fourth-seeded Pacers in the second round
The top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off with the fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Cavs were the East's best team throughout the regular season and are attempting to make the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2018. The Pacers, meanwhile, are trying to get back to the conference finals for the second year in a row. Game 1 is set for Sunday evening in Cleveland.
The Cavaliers had no trouble with the Miami Heat in the first round. Cleveland swept Miami in the most lopsided series in NBA history, outscoring the Heat by 122 points in four games. The Cavs had seven players average in double figures in scoring in the first-round sweep and averaged 126 points per game against Miami.
The Pacers beat the Bucks in five games in the first round, knocking Milwaukee out of the postseason for the second year in a row. Tyrese Haliburton hit the game-winning layup in a furious Game 5 comeback to clinch the series, and he averaged 17.6 points and 11.6 assists in the series.
Cavaliers vs. Pacers schedule, scores
All times Eastern
Game 1: Sunday, May 4 | Cavaliers vs. Pacers | 6 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 2: Tuesday, May 6 | Cavaliers vs. Pacers | 7 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 3: Friday, May 9 | Pacers vs. Cavaliers | 7:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 4: Sunday, May 11 | Pacers vs. Cavaliers | 8 p.m., TNT/Max
*Game 5: Tuesday, May 13 | Cavaliers vs. Pacers | Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Thursday, May 15 | Pacers vs. Cavaliers | Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | Cavaliers vs. Pacers | Time/TV TBD
Cavaliers vs. Pacers odds
Odds via FanDuel
Game 1 odds: Cavaliers - 8, O/U 229
Series odds: Cavaliers -550, Pacers +410
CBS Sports will have key updates below throughout the Cavaliers-Pacers second-round series.
-
4:05
First Round Game 6 Highlights: Rockets at Warriors
-
2:04
Warriors Sound Off After Game 6 Loss To The Rockets
-
7:54
Gregg Popovich Steps Down As Head Coach To Become Spurs Team President
-
6:12
Gregg Popovich Steps Down As Head Coach, Becomes Team President
-
3:20
Spurs Turn To Mitch Johnson As Next Head Coach
-
0:27
Breaking News: Spurs Hiring Mitch Johnson as Full-time Head Coach
-
0:30
Breaking News: Gregg Popovich Steps Aside as Head Coach, Will Transition to President
-
2:38
First Round Game 6 Highlights: Nuggets at Clippers
-
1:08
Nuggets and Clippers Sound Off After Thrilling Game 6 in Los Angeles
-
4:25
Clippers Stay Alive, Force Game 7 In Denver
-
0:06
Nuggets Offense Struggles In Game 6
-
0:40
What Adjustments Nuggets Need To Make Going Into Game 7
-
1:57
How Clippers Can Come Away With Road Win In Game 7
-
0:39
MUST SEE: Norman Powell Keeps Clips Season Alive!
-
4:39
First Round Game 6 Highlights: Knicks at Pistons
-
2:58
Knicks Sound Off Following Brunson's Game-Winner
-
2:00
MUST SEE: The Clutch Player Of The Year Knocks Off Detroit
-
4:14
Knicks Eliminate Pistons In 6, Will Move On To Next Round
-
1:22
What Win Does For Knicks Confidence Entering Round 2
-
3:51
What's Next For Pistons After Terrific Year Overall