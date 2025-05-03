Cavaliers vs. Pacers schedule, odds, NBA playoff updates: Where to watch Game 1, TV channel, live stream

The top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off with the fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Cavs were the East's best team throughout the regular season and are attempting to make the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2018. The Pacers, meanwhile, are trying to get back to the conference finals for the second year in a row. Game 1 is set for Sunday evening in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers had no trouble with the Miami Heat in the first round. Cleveland swept Miami in the most lopsided series in NBA history, outscoring the Heat by 122 points in four games. The Cavs had seven players average in double figures in scoring in the first-round sweep and averaged 126 points per game against Miami.

The Pacers beat the Bucks in five games in the first round, knocking Milwaukee out of the postseason for the second year in a row. Tyrese Haliburton hit the game-winning layup in a furious Game 5 comeback to clinch the series, and he averaged 17.6 points and 11.6 assists in the series.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Game 1: Sunday, May 4 | Cavaliers vs. Pacers | 6 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 2: Tuesday, May 6 | Cavaliers vs. Pacers | 7 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 3: Friday, May 9 | Pacers vs. Cavaliers | 7:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 4: Sunday, May 11 | Pacers vs. Cavaliers | 8 p.m., TNT/Max

*Game 5: Tuesday, May 13 | Cavaliers vs. Pacers | Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Thursday, May 15 | Pacers vs. Cavaliers | Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | Cavaliers vs. Pacers | Time/TV TBD

Cavaliers vs. Pacers odds

Odds via FanDuel

Game 1 odds: Cavaliers - 8, O/U 229

Series odds: Cavaliers -550, Pacers +410

CBS Sports will have key updates below throughout the Cavaliers-Pacers second-round series.