Cavaliers vs. Pacers score, schedule, NBA playoff updates: Indiana upsets East's top seed in Game 1

🚨 Game 1 final: Pacers 121, Cavaliers 112
The Indiana Pacers stole Game 1 and home-court advantage in their second-round series against the No. 1-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. They did this largely on the strength of their enormous advantage 3-point shooting: The Pacers shot 19 for 36 (52.8%) from deep, and Cleveland shot 9 for 38 (23.7%).
Indiana took an 11-point lead in the first quarter, and it withstood a 20-4 Cavs run in the third. Cleveland had the lead with seven minutes left in the game, but then the Pacers went on a 15-4 run to take control.
The Cavs were still in striking distance down the stretch … but they weren't sharp enough in crunch time. After Donovan Mitchell missed a shot off the glass against Tyrese Haliburton, they allowed Pascal Siakam to leak out for an uncontested layup:
Indiana had an extremely balanced attack. Andrew Nembhard finished with a team-high 23 points (7-10 FG, 5-6 3PT, 4-4 FT) and six assists. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), 13 assists, one steal and three blocks. All of Indiana's starters scored in double digits, as did reserve guard Bennedict Mathurin.
Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 33 points, but wasn't particularly efficient: he shot 13 for 30 from the field, 1 for 11 from deep and 6 for 9 from the free throw line. Ty Jerome added 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-5 FT) off the bench. Darius Mitchell missed his third straight game with a sprained toe.
The Cavs dominated the possession game, but it didn't matter. They couldn't make their 3s, they couldn't slow the Pacers down and they may have had a bit of trouble adjusting to their new opponent after disposing of the Miami Heat easily in the first round.
Game 2 is Tuesday in Cleveland.