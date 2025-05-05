Cavaliers vs. Pacers score, schedule, NBA playoff updates: Indiana upsets East's top seed in Game 1

The Indiana Pacers took Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, upsetting the East's top seed on the road. The Pacers got a combined 45 points from Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard in Game 1 and six different Indiana players scored in double figures. Donovan Mitchell had a Game 1 high 33 points, but the Cavs shot just 23.7% on 3-pointers and missed Darius Garland, who was out again with a toe injury.

The Cavaliers had no trouble with the Miami Heat in the first round. Cleveland swept Miami in the most lopsided series in NBA history, outscoring the Heat by 122 points in four games. The Cavs had seven players average in double figures in scoring in the first-round sweep and averaged 126 points per game against Miami.

The Pacers beat the Bucks in five games in the first round, knocking Milwaukee out of the postseason for the second year in a row. Haliburton hit the game-winning layup in a furious Game 5 comeback to clinch the series, and he averaged 17.6 points and 11.6 assists in the series.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Game 1: Pacers 121, Cavaliers 112 (Indiana leads 1-0)

Game 2: Tuesday, May 6 | Cavaliers vs. Pacers | 7 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 3: Friday, May 9 | Pacers vs. Cavaliers | 7:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 4: Sunday, May 11 | Pacers vs. Cavaliers | 8 p.m., TNT/Max

*Game 5: Tuesday, May 13 | Cavaliers vs. Pacers | Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Thursday, May 15 | Pacers vs. Cavaliers | Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | Cavaliers vs. Pacers | Time/TV TBD

Cavaliers vs. Pacers odds

Odds via FanDuel

Game 2 odds: Cavaliers -10, O/U 229.5

Series odds: Cavaliers -205, Pacers +172

