Cavaliers vs. Pacers score, schedule, odds, NBA playoff updates: Cavs looking to bounce back in Game 2

The top-seeded Cavs are trying to even the series on Tuesday night

The top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to bounce back against the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of their second-round series on Tuesday night. The Pacers are up 1-0 after a Game 1 upset on Sunday, but Cleveland is still favored to win the series. The Pacers got a combined 45 points from Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard in Game 1 and six different Indiana players scored in double figures. Donovan Mitchell had a Game 1 high 33 points, but the Cavs shot just 23.7% on 3-pointers.

The Cavaliers had no trouble with the Miami Heat in the first round. Cleveland swept Miami in the most lopsided series in NBA history, outscoring the Heat by 122 points in four games. The Cavs had seven players average in double figures in scoring in the first-round sweep and averaged 126 points per game against Miami.

The Pacers beat the Bucks in five games in the first round, knocking Milwaukee out of the postseason for the second year in a row. Haliburton hit the game-winning layup in a furious Game 5 comeback to clinch the series, and he averaged 17.6 points and 11.6 assists in the series.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Game 1: Pacers 121, Cavaliers 112 (Indiana leads 1-0)
Game 2: Tuesday, May 6 | Cavaliers vs. Pacers | 7 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 3: Friday, May 9 | Pacers vs. Cavaliers | 7:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 4: Sunday, May 11 | Pacers vs. Cavaliers | 8 p.m., TNT/Max
*Game 5: Tuesday, May 13 | Cavaliers vs. Pacers | Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Thursday, May 15 | Pacers vs. Cavaliers | Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | Cavaliers vs. Pacers | Time/TV TBD

Cavaliers vs. Pacers odds

Odds via FanDuel

Game 2 odds: Cavaliers -10, O/U 229.5
Series odds: Cavaliers -205, Pacers +172

CBS Sports will have key updates below throughout the Cavaliers-Pacers second-round series.

Allen picks up two fouls, Cavs get weird

After Jarrett Allen picked up his second foul, the Cavs went small (and weird). They have a lineup of Donovan Mitchell, Sam Merrill, Javonte Green, Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade on the floor. 

This five-man unit played five possessions together during the regular season, according to Cleaning The Glass. Honestly, that's five more than I expected.

After a pair of free throws from Mitchell, Cleveland's up 24-15 with 1:52 left in the first quarter.

 
Pacers having problems

With 4:52 left in the first quarter, Indiana has missed seven straight field goal attempts and is shooting 3 for 13 (23.1%). The Cavs are up 16-11.

On Monday, Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson said that the Pacers deserved to win the opener in part because they were the "more physical team." The Cavs have definitely come out with more physicality in Game 2, and Indiana is not looking quite as comfortable offensively ... but also the Pacers have simply missed several open 3s, which has nothing to do with Cleveland's approach.

Here's a 3 from Sam Merrill:

 
Well, this is different

With 6:47 to go in the first quarter, Game 2 looks a lot different (and not just because Evan Mobley isn't playing). It's tied 9-9, and neither team has been knocking down shots. 

Indiana has created some good 3s, but it's shooting 1 for 6 from deep (and 3 for 10 overall).

The Cavs are shooting 4 for 12 (and 2 for 7 at the rim). 

Two big Cleveland dunks already, though. First, here's Jarrett Allen:

And here's Donovan Mitchell, off of an impromptu give-and-go with Max Strus:

 
Mobley out, Wade to start for Cavs

The Cavaliers are shorthanded in Game 2 -- Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and De'Andre Hunter are all out -- so here are the starting lineups:

Cleveland: Ty Jerome, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Dean Wade, Jarrett Allen

Indiana: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson, by the way, was not pleased about how Mobley and Hunter got hurt in Game 1

"I don't think they were dirty plays, but I think it passed the line of physicality, that line we've kind of been talking about where it became excessive," Atkinson told reporters.

 
Are the Cavs in trouble?

The Cavs are down in their second-round series, but they're not alone among the NBA's top teams. The Celtics and Thunder -- who, along with the Cavs, were the three best teams in the league all season long -- also lost Game 1s at home on Monday night.

So who's in the most danger of losing in this round? Our Sam Quinn broke it down.

Game 1 fallout

Big man Evan Mobley and forward De'Andre Hunter will be questionable for Game 2 after both sustained injuries Sunday, Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said Monday. "I don't think they were dirty plays, but I think it passed the line of physicality, that line we've kind of been talking about where it became excessive."

🚨 Game 1 final: Pacers 121, Cavaliers 112

The Indiana Pacers stole Game 1 and home-court advantage in their second-round series against the No. 1-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. They did this largely on the strength of their enormous advantage 3-point shooting: The Pacers shot 19 for 36 (52.8%) from deep, and Cleveland shot 9 for 38 (23.7%). 

Indiana took an 11-point lead in the first quarter, and it withstood a 20-4 Cavs run in the third. Cleveland had the lead with seven minutes left in the game, but then the Pacers went on a 15-4 run to take control.

The Cavs were still in striking distance down the stretch … but they weren't sharp enough in crunch time. After Donovan Mitchell missed a shot off the glass against Tyrese Haliburton, they allowed Pascal Siakam to leak out for an uncontested layup:

Indiana had an extremely balanced attack. Andrew Nembhard finished with a team-high 23 points (7-10 FG, 5-6 3PT, 4-4 FT) and six assists. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), 13 assists, one steal and three blocks. All of Indiana's starters scored in double digits, as did reserve guard Bennedict Mathurin. 

Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 33 points, but wasn't particularly efficient: he shot 13 for 30 from the field, 1 for 11 from deep and 6 for 9 from the free throw line. Ty Jerome added 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-5 FT) off the bench. Darius Mitchell missed his third straight game with a sprained toe. 

The Cavs dominated the possession game, but it didn't matter. They couldn't make their 3s, they couldn't slow the Pacers down and they may have had a bit of trouble adjusting to their new opponent after disposing of the Miami Heat easily in the first round.

Game 2 is Tuesday in Cleveland.

 
Pac3rs

With 3:23 left in the fourth quarter, the Pacers are up 112-106. They are shooting 19 for 35 from 3-point range.

Here's Tyrese Haliburton's stepback over Jarrett Allen:

Here's Andrew Nembhard's stepback over Ty Jerome:

And here's another deep 3 from Nembhard:

Cleveland, by the way, is shooting just 8 for 33 from deep. Hard to overcome this kind of disparity, but there's plenty of time left.

 
End of third quarter: Pacers 92, Cavaliers 90 

OK, this game has taken a turn. The Cavs went on a 20-4 run to take an 88-84 lead in the third quarter. Indiana went four minutes without making a field goal. This was a CAVALANCHE!

Cleveland has upped its physicality on defense, gotten stops and then run like crazy. We've seen this kind of thing before.

Here's Donovan Mitchell throwing down a massive dunk:

And here he is finding Jarrett Allen for an alley-oop in transition:

Mitchell scored 12 points in the third quarter and has 27 in the game ... but that's not the whole story. The Pacers regained the lead at the end of the third, thanks in part to a buzzer-beating corner 3 by Myles Turner.

The fourth should be fun.

 
Nasty dunk, nasty fall

With about nine minutes left in the third quarter, Jarrett Allen threw down a monstrous dunk over Myles Turner off a pass from Donovan Mitchell. It was an incredible finish, but, unfortunately, Allen hit the floor extremely hard:

There was definitely some contact from Turner there, but no foul was called. 

That's the biggest highlight of the game so far, but, since it happened, Indiana has extended its lead with an 11-3 run. 

The Pacers are up 80-68 with 7:17 left in the third quarter. After making two 3s, Aaron Nesmith has 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-5 3PT) in 14 minutes.

 
It's all happening

Look at Evan Mobley save the ball from going out of bounds and find Donovan Mitchell for a wide-open 3 ... only for Aaron Nesmith to get back into the play and block it from behind, then make a 3 in transition on the other end:

That was pretty big swing, but Cleveland appears to be finding a rhythm. After Mobley threw down this alley-oop from Max Strus, the Pacers called a timeout:

My guess as to why Indiana called a timeout: That bucket came after an offensive rebound. The Cavs have 12 second chance points to the Pacers' zero.

 
Halftime: Pacers 64, Cavaliers 58

Fun half! This has had much more offensive flow than the average 2025 playoff game. The speed with which both teams are pushing the ball and even just executing their halfcourt offense is impressive.

Cleveland is winning the possession game and has a 38-20 advantage in points in the paint, but it's trailing because it is shooting terribly. The Cavs are 5 for 20 from deep, while the Pacers are 9 for 15.

I would feel a bit uneasy about this if I were Indiana. Donovan Mitchell (1 for 6 from 3-point range), Max Strus (1 for 4) and Sam Merrill (1 for 3) have all missed open looks.

That said, the Pacers earned this lead. They took it to Cleveland early, and they weathered the Cavs' second-quarter run in a hostile (and extremely loud) environment.

 
Cavs make their run

I wouldn't call it a Cavalanche, but Cleveland has thrown a counterpunch. With 2:06 left in the first half, the Pacers are up 58-54. 

The Cavs went on an 11-2 run early in the second quarter, and Indiana just called a timeout after Donovan Mitchell made floaters on back-to-back possessions.

Mitchell has a game-high 15 points on 7-for-13 shooting in 14 minutes, but much of the comeback took place with him on the bench. Here's an and-1 from Ty Jerome:

Given that the Cavs are shooting just 5 for 19 from 3-point range, they should be pretty happy with where they are now.

 
End of first quarter: Pacers 36, Cavs 25

It seems going from the Heat to the Pacers has been a bit of a shock of the system for Cleveland. Heading into the second quarter, Indiana has an 11-point lead. 

The Pacers have been hot -- they're shooting 14 for 21 (66.7%) from the field and 6 for 9 (66.7%) from 3-point range -- but it's not like they're just making a bunch of tough shots. They're finding good looks consistently, and they're doing a great job of generating advantages. The Cavs, who ran circles around Miami in the first round, have suddenly appeared to be a step slow on many of these possessions.

I am so confused by the angle De'Andre Hunter tried to take on this DHO with Evan Mobley, which turned into two easy points for Indiana's Obi Toppin:

 
Pacers in high gear

Hot start for Indiana! About halfway through the first quarter, the Pacers are up 19-14. They're shooting 7 for 10 from the field and they've made three of their five 3-point attempts. Their last bucket -- a wide-open 3 from Tyrese Haliburton -- caused Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson to call a timeout. Cleveland totally failed to get matched up on that possession, and it was particularly inexcusable because it was after a made basket.

That's is the kind of pressure Indiana's offense puts on you, though. It often pushes the ball after makes.

Pascal Siakam has 10 points on 3-for-6 shooting already, and he's made two above-the-break 3s. 

 
Mobley receives some hardware

Before the game, 2024-25 Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley was presented with the Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy:

Let's see if the DPOY can slow down the Pacers, who scored 118 points per 100 possessions in their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. I'm sure he'll be switching all over the place and trying to be disruptive off the ball.

The only team more efficient than Indiana in the first round? The Cavs, of course.

 
Garland out, Merrill to start for Cavs

Darius Garland, who missed the last two games of the Cavaliers' first-round series against the Miami Heat, will also miss the first game of their second-round series against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. Garland has a sprained left big toe.

Sam Merrill will start in the All-Star guard's place. You can expect Ty Jerome to get significant minutes off the bench, too. Cleveland is lucky to have plenty of guard depth.

The starting lineups in full are below.

Indiana: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Cleveland: Donovan Mitchell, Sam Merrill, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen
