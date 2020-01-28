Cavaliers vs. Pelicans live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Cleveland

Current Records: New Orleans 18-29; Cleveland 13-34

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 113.89 points per contest before their contest tonight. They are getting right back to it as they host the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so New Orleans better be ready for a challenge.

The Cavaliers didn't have too much trouble with the Detroit Pistons on the road on Monday as they won 115-100. The Cavaliers relied on the efforts of center Tristan Thompson, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds, and power forward Kevin Love, who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 20 points and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 34 turnovers -- New Orleans prevailed over the Boston Celtics 123-108 on Sunday. Point guard Jrue Holiday and center Derrick Favors were among the main playmakers for the Pelicans as the former had 25 points and five assists along with six boards and the latter posted a double-double on 15 points and ten boards.

Their wins bumped the Cavaliers to 13-34 and the Pelicans to 18-29. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans

Fox Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Pelicans are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 233

Series History

New Orleans have won five out of their last eight games against Cleveland.