The New Orleans Pelicans will face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 39-25 overall and 18-12 at home, while Cleveland is 41-24 overall and 19-11 on the road. The Pelicans have dominated this series in recent years, winning seven of the last 10 meetings against the Cavaliers.

This time around, the Pelicans are favored by 7 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Cavaliers odds according to SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 215.5 points. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. Pelicans picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 21 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 70-46 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Cleveland vs. New Orleans. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers spread: Pelicans -7

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers over/under: 215.5 points

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers money line: Pelicans: -280, Cavaliers: +226

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Pelicans

The Pelicans waltzed into their game on Sunday with three straight wins but they left with four. The Pelicans secured a 116-103 win over Atlanta. Winning is a bit easier when your 3-point shooting is 14.9% better than the opposition, as the Pelicans' was.

Zion Williamson was the offensive standout of the match as he racked up 27 points, seven assists and six rebounds. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. The team also got some help courtesy of Trey Murphy III, who recorded 28 points and seven rebounds.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers have been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. The Cavs fell to the Phoenix Suns 117-111 in their last outing. The Cavaliers were up 19 in the second but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Darius Garland, who went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points and five assists. Center Jarrett Allen also had a strong showing, recording a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. For the season, Allen is averaging 16.2 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.

How to make Pelicans vs. Cavaliers picks

The model has simulated Pelicans vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Cavaliers vs. Pelicans, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that's on a sizzling 70-46 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.