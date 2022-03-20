Through 3 Quarters

Down five at the end of last quarter, the Cleveland Cavaliers have now snagged the lead. After three quarters neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Cleveland leads 82-81 over the Detroit Pistons.

The Cavaliers have been relying on shooting guard Lamar Stevens, who has 15 points along with five rebounds, and power forward Kevin Love, who has 13 points in addition to eight boards. Power forward Jerami Grant has led the way so far for Detroit, as he has shot 7-for-9 from downtown and has recorded 32 points.

Detroit hasn't lost 91% of the games in which they were down heading into the final period this year, so a victory here would be refreshing.

Who's Playing

Detroit @ Cleveland

Current Records: Detroit 19-51; Cleveland 40-30

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers are set to square off in a Central Division matchup at 8 p.m. ET March 19 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Pistons strolled past the Orlando Magic with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 134-120. Small forward Saddiq Bey had a dynamite game for Detroit; he shot 10-for-14 from downtown and finished with 51 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Cleveland ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Friday with a 119-116 win over the Denver Nuggets. Cleveland can attribute much of their success to small forward Lauri Markkanen, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 31 points and ten boards.

Detroit is expected to lose this next one by 6. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Detroit is now 19-51 while the Cavaliers sit at 40-30. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pistons are stumbling into the matchup with the most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 22 on average. To make matters even worse for Detroit, Cleveland comes into the matchup boasting the fewest fouls per game in the league at 17.2. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts Detroit in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports Detroit Plus

Odds

The Cavaliers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Cavaliers slightly, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cleveland have won 16 out of their last 30 games against Detroit.

Injury Report for Cleveland

Rajon Rondo: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Dean Wade: Out (Knee)

Jarrett Allen: Out (Finger)

Collin Sexton: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Detroit