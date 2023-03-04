Who's Playing
Detroit @ Cleveland
Current Records: Detroit 15-48; Cleveland 39-26
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Cleveland Cavaliers will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET March 4 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Detroit hasn't won a contest against Cleveland since Feb. 24 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday.
The Pistons were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 117-115 to the Chicago Bulls. A silver lining for Detroit was the play of small forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who shot 8-for-12 from downtown and finished with 34 points and six rebounds.
Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Cleveland as they fell 117-113 to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Cleveland's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 44 points and five assists.
Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. Allowing an average of 119.19 points per game, Detroit hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $72.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 14-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland have won 20 out of their last 34 games against Detroit.
- Feb 08, 2023 - Cleveland 113 vs. Detroit 85
- Nov 27, 2022 - Cleveland 102 vs. Detroit 94
- Nov 04, 2022 - Cleveland 112 vs. Detroit 88
- Mar 19, 2022 - Cleveland 113 vs. Detroit 109
- Feb 24, 2022 - Detroit 106 vs. Cleveland 103
- Jan 30, 2022 - Detroit 115 vs. Cleveland 105
- Nov 12, 2021 - Cleveland 98 vs. Detroit 78
- Apr 19, 2021 - Detroit 109 vs. Cleveland 105
- Jan 27, 2021 - Cleveland 122 vs. Detroit 107
- Dec 26, 2020 - Cleveland 128 vs. Detroit 119
- Jan 27, 2020 - Cleveland 115 vs. Detroit 100
- Jan 09, 2020 - Cleveland 115 vs. Detroit 112
- Jan 07, 2020 - Detroit 115 vs. Cleveland 113
- Dec 03, 2019 - Detroit 127 vs. Cleveland 94
- Mar 18, 2019 - Cleveland 126 vs. Detroit 119
- Mar 02, 2019 - Detroit 129 vs. Cleveland 93
- Nov 19, 2018 - Detroit 113 vs. Cleveland 102
- Oct 25, 2018 - Detroit 110 vs. Cleveland 103
- Mar 05, 2018 - Cleveland 112 vs. Detroit 90
- Jan 30, 2018 - Detroit 125 vs. Cleveland 114
- Jan 28, 2018 - Cleveland 121 vs. Detroit 104
- Nov 20, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Detroit 88
- Mar 14, 2017 - Cleveland 128 vs. Detroit 96
- Mar 09, 2017 - Detroit 106 vs. Cleveland 101
- Dec 26, 2016 - Detroit 106 vs. Cleveland 90
- Nov 18, 2016 - Cleveland 104 vs. Detroit 81
- Apr 24, 2016 - Cleveland 100 vs. Detroit 98
- Apr 22, 2016 - Cleveland 101 vs. Detroit 91
- Apr 20, 2016 - Cleveland 107 vs. Detroit 90
- Apr 17, 2016 - Cleveland 106 vs. Detroit 101
- Apr 13, 2016 - Detroit 112 vs. Cleveland 110
- Feb 22, 2016 - Detroit 96 vs. Cleveland 88
- Jan 29, 2016 - Cleveland 114 vs. Detroit 106
- Nov 17, 2015 - Detroit 104 vs. Cleveland 99