Who's Playing

Detroit @ Cleveland

Current Records: Detroit 15-48; Cleveland 39-26

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Cleveland Cavaliers will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET March 4 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Detroit hasn't won a contest against Cleveland since Feb. 24 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday.

The Pistons were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 117-115 to the Chicago Bulls. A silver lining for Detroit was the play of small forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who shot 8-for-12 from downtown and finished with 34 points and six rebounds.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Cleveland as they fell 117-113 to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Cleveland's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 44 points and five assists.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. Allowing an average of 119.19 points per game, Detroit hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $72.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 14-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cleveland have won 20 out of their last 34 games against Detroit.