Who's Playing
Detroit @ Cleveland
Current Records: Detroit 14-41; Cleveland 34-22
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Cleveland Cavaliers and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 24 of last year. Detroit and Cleveland will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Pistons are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.67 points per matchup.
The game between Detroit and the Boston Celtics on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Detroit falling 111-99 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Power forward Isaiah Stewart wasn't much of a difference maker for Detroit; Stewart played for 31 minutes with 4-for-12 shooting.
Meanwhile, the Cavaliers made easy work of the Washington Wizards on Monday and carried off a 114-91 victory. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 66-46. Center Jarrett Allen and point guard Darius Garland were among the main playmakers for Cleveland as the former had 23 points in addition to eight rebounds and the latter shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and five dimes.
The Pistons have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12.5-point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Cleveland's victory lifted them to 34-22 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 14-41. If the Cavaliers want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Detroit's small forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who had 21 points, and point guard Killian Hayes, who had 17 points and nine assists. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.91
Odds
The Cavaliers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 12-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland have won 19 out of their last 33 games against Detroit.
