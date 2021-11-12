The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons are set to square off in a Central Division matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers are 7-5 overall and 2-2 at home, while Detroit is 2-8 overall and 1-4 on the road. The Cavaliers saw a four-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday. The Pistons ended a four-game losing streak on Wednesday.

The Cavaliers have won four of the last five games between the teams. Cleveland is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Pistons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 200.5. Before entering any Pistons vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model entered Week 4 of the 2021-22 NBA season up over $500 on all top-rated NBA picks this season. It's also on a stunning 110-73 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread that dates back to last season. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cavaliers vs. Pistons. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. Cavs:

Cavaliers vs. Pistons spread: Cavaliers -4.5

Cavaliers vs. Pistons over-under: 200.5 points

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Cleveland fell 97-94 to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Ricky Rubio (20 points), Evan Mobley (19 points), and Darius Garland (19 points) were the top scorers for Cleveland. Mobley had seven rebounds, He is averaging 15.3 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Isaac Okoro returned from a seven-game layoff due to a hamstring injury, but scored just two points in 28 minutes. Collin Sexton (knee) is out indefinitely. Kevin Love and Lauri Markkanen are out due to health and safety protocols.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit scored a 112-104 win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Jerami Grant had 35 points along with five boards. He has scored 20-plus points in five games this season. Cade Cunningham had 20 points.

Detroit ranks fourth in the NBA in bench scoring (40.2 points per game). Kelly Olynyk (knee) could be out for six-plus weeks,

How to make Cavaliers vs. Pistons picks

The model is leaning over on the total, and it also says one side of the spread has all of the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cavaliers vs. Pistons? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Cavaliers vs. Pistons spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.