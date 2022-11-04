The Cleveland Cavaliers (6-1) will be looking to extend their six-game winning streak when they face the Detroit Pistons (2-7) on Friday night. Cleveland was able to keep its hot streak alive with an overtime win against Boston on Wednesday night. Detroit is coming off a rough outing against Milwaukee, falling in a 116-91 final.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Detroit. Cleveland is favored by 6 points in the latest Pistons vs. Cavaliers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 220. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 3 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 97-65 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pistons vs. Cavaliers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Cavaliers vs. Pistons:

Pistons vs. Cavaliers spread: Pistons +6

Pistons vs. Cavaliers over/under: 220 points

Pistons vs. Cavaliers money line: Detroit +205, Cleveland -250

Pistons vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks here

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit does not have a pretty record coming into this game, but it has still put together several solid performances in the past week. The Pistons picked up a 128-114 win against Golden State last Sunday as 7.5-point home underdogs before easily covering the 13.5-point spread in a 110-108 loss to Milwaukee on Monday. They have a pair of high-level scorers in Bojan Bogdanovic and Cade Cunningham, who are each scoring more than 21 points per game.

Center Isaiah Stewart gives Detroit a strong paint presence, averaging a double-double with 13.4 points and 10.3 rebounds. Cleveland has been at home in four of its last five games and is coming off an emotionally and physically draining overtime win against Boston. The Cavaliers' lone loss this season came on the road against Toronto, giving bettors a reason to avoid them on Friday night.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland has not only strung together six consecutive wins, but it has also covered the spread in all six of those games. The Cavaliers have knocked off several quality teams, including Chicago, New York and Boston (twice). Star guard Darius Garland suffered an eye injury in the season opener and did not play again until Wednesday's victory over the Celtics, scoring 29 points and dishing out 12 assists in 42 minutes.

Garland and Donovan Mitchell give Cleveland one of the best backcourts in the NBA, and they combined for 54 points and 18 assists in their first full game together. Mitchell is averaging 31.1 points and 7.1 assists in his first seven games after being acquired by Cleveland in a trade with Utah. The Pistons have not only been losing games, but they have only covered the spread three times in their last 12 games.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Pistons picks

The model has simulated Pistons vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cavaliers vs. Pistons? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pistons vs. Cavaliers spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.