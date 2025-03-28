The Detroit Pistons (41-32) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (59-14) in an Eastern Conference tilt on Friday. The Pistons have won four of their last five games, including two straight. On Tuesday, Detroit defeated the San Antonio Spurs 122-96. Meanwhile, Cleveland defeated the Spurs 124-116 last night. That was their third straight win. Cade Cunningham (calf) is out for the Pistons.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. The Cavs are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Cavaliers vs. Pistons odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 230.5.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons spread: Cleveland -7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Cavaliers vs. Pistons over/under: 230.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Pistons money line: Cleveland -248, Detroit +202

CLE: The Cavs are 44-28-1 against the spread this season

DET: The Pistons are 39-31-3 against the spread this season

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Guard Donovan Mitchell is an athletic shot creator and ball handler for Cleveland. He leads the team in points (23.7) and steals (1.3) with 4.8 assists per game. Mitchell also shoots 36.7% from beyond the arc. On March 19 against the Kings, Mitchell finished with 26 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Guard Darius Garland has great vision as a playmaker and a soft touch as a scorer. Garland logs 20.8 points, 6.7 assists and makes 40% of his 3-pointers. He's scored at least 20 points in five of his last 10 games. In Tuesday's win over the Trail Blazers, Garland had 27 points, five rebounds and eight assists.

Why the Pistons can cover

Center Jalen Duren is an active force in the frontcourt. Duren averages 11.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. He's also second in the NBA in field-goal percentage (69.9%). In the March 23 win over the Pelicans, Duren had 22 points and 12 boards. The Memphis product has 35 double-doubles this season.

Guard Malik Beasley is a two-way sharpshooter for Detroit. Beasley averages 16.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and makes 42% from 3-point downtown. The Florida State product has six straight games with 10-plus points. On March 21 against the Mavericks, Beasley racked up 16 points, two assists, and went 5-of-11 from downtown.

