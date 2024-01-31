We've got another exciting Central Division matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 28-16 overall and 16-8 at home, while Detroit is 6-40 overall and 2-19 on the road. The Cavaliers have won their last seven head-to-head matchups with the Pistons and are 4-2-1 against the spread during that span.

However, both teams have covered in seven of their last eight games entering Wednesday's matchup. Cleveland is favored by 13 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Pistons odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 231 points. Before entering any Pistons vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 48-30 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning over $1,700. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Detroit vs. Cleveland. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Pistons vs. Cavaliers:

Cavaliers vs. Pistons spread: Cavaliers -13

Cavaliers vs. Pistons over/under: 231 points

Cavaliers vs. Pistons money line: Cavaliers: -789, Pistons: +550

Cavaliers vs. Pistons picks: See picks at SportsLine

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers came out on top against the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 118-108 on Monday. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Cavaliers to victory. Donovan Mitchell dropped a double-double with 28 points and 12 assists, while Jarrett Allen secured a double-double of his own with 20 points and 17 rebounds.

Mitchell is averaging 27.7 points, 6.3 assists and 5.5 rebounds this season, while Allen is averaging 15.3 points and 10.6 rebounds. Cavs guard Darius Garland is also nearing a return to action after missing over six weeks with a jaw injury. He's listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Meanwhile, the Pistons are coming off arguably their best win of the season. They strolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-104 on Sunday despite being 12.5-point underdogs. Pistons second-year center Jalen Duren had 22 points, 21 rebounds and six assists in the victory, and he's had a double-double in three of his last four games.

After starting the season 3-36, the Pistons have managed three wins over their last seven games, and they should benefit from the return of Cade Cunningham on Wednesday. The former No. 1 overall pick missed Sunday's victory because of knee soreness, but he's listed as probable for Wednesday's outing and is averaging 22.8 points and 7.4 assists this season. However, Detroit will be without big man Isaiah Stewart (ankle). See which team to pick here.

Key Betting Info

Duren will likely loom large in the final result, win or lose. For the season, he has averaged 14.1 points and 11.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 64.2% from the floor.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Pistons are 7-1 against the spread in their last 8 games when the spread was between +11.5 to +14.5.

The Cavaliers are 25-16 against the spread in their last 41 games vs teams allowing more than 102 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 23-15 against the spread in their last 38 games after a day off.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Pistons picks

The model has simulated Cavs vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Pistons vs. Cavs, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that is on a 48-30 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.